advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the media in Ottawa on Friday about the crashed PS752 passenger flight that saw the tragic death of 176, including 57 Canadians.

The flight was confirmed to have been fired by Iranian missiles from the Pentagon, and earlier this week it was confirmed that it was in fact two, not one, missiles fired during the flight.

advertisement

Trudeau began his speech by giving sincere condolences and announced measures in which the government would assist the families of those with victims, including $ 25,000 per victim to assist with immediate needs, such as funeral or travel arrangements.

“Let me be clear: we expect Iran to compensate these families,” Trudeau said. “I’ve met them. They can’t wait weeks. They need support now. “

“Canada continues to demand a thorough and credible investigation into last week’s tragedy,” Trudeau continued.

Trudeau’s updates come as Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne traveled to Oman for a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Ministers.

Champagne was also in Britain on Thursday for a meeting with nations of those who lost citizens in the crash: Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

When asked to expand the $ 25,000 figure, Trudeau explained: “We’ve been meeting with families over the past few weeks, I’ve had direct conversations with them about their needs they face, up to the bills they face credit cards that are maximized, the real questions of how to return to Iran to support their families there, or take people to a time when air travel is increasingly restricted in the region and expensive, “Trudeau said.

“We in discussion with those families have come up with $ 25,000 for the victims’ initiative, but obviously this is immediate help for the needs they may have, it is not the compensation we expect to come or should come from Iran in timed, but these families need help now, and we will get this money to them as fast as we can in the next few days. “

Trudeau says families of up to 20 Canadian victims expressed a desire for the remains of loved ones to be returned to Canada. Others would like them buried in Iran. So far, none of the victims have returned to Cda, but they are waiting for the start of #cdnpoli in the coming days.

– Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) January 17, 2020

When asked how much Iran would pay, Trudeau stated that there is still no figure, “but I can assure you that any money from Iran for the victims would go towards them, it would not be to reimburse the Canadian government. “

Trudeau said he came to the $ 25,000 mark after meeting with families and understanding their needs.

When asked to what extent Trudeau believed General Suleimani’s assassination attempt on the plane crash and whether the Americans had any fault or not, Trudeau replied:

“The Iranians take full responsibility because they have destroyed the 57 Canadian airline, 176 passengers overseas. We will work very hard together with partners internationally to reduce tensions in the region from all sides, to seek de-escalation. and stability in the region. “

Concerning black boxes on the flight, Trudeau stated that they were badly damaged and that Iran had no technology capable of recovering information on them, although France does and would play a role in data recovery.

During Trudeau’s latest media address, the prime minister was blocked with questions about whether the United States should be held accountable or not. While initially avoiding impeachment questions, Trudeau would blame “escalations” in the region for the plane crash.

“If there were no tensions, if there was no escalation in the region recently, those Canadians would now be home with their families,” Trudeau said in his interview with Dawna Friesen.

This is an essential news article

advertisement