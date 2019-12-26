advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The day after Christmas is traditionally a very busy day at the cinema.

Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre is no exception and we found people to see a show for a number of reasons.

“There is nothing to do now. So you know it kind of gets away from family and goes from there. Yes. Good time of the year and also living in Ireland we have to wait a few months to see new movies, so it becomes a spring start, “said Patrick Cassidy, Bloomsburg.

“It’s something you can do inside and it’s nice to go when it’s cold outside and you don’t really go outside,” said Olivia Mckenna, Wilkes-Barre.

For others, a trip to the movies during the holidays is a tradition.

“It’s like family time and it’s really nice to see new movies that aren’t out yet, because you can’t see them anywhere else. I just enjoy going to the movies,” said Emme Robinson, Rhode Island.

“Virtually yes, rather than take him to the park today to the movies. He has some money for Christmas, thought that was the best thing to do,” said Matthew Loreto, Edwardsville.

Most of the cinema visitors we spoke to were here to see the new Star Wars movie, so Newswatch 16 asked them for their best Chewbacca impression.

