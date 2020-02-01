advertisement

Health officials around the world are looking for coronavirus solutions. The outbreak surfaced weeks ago in China, and so far it has infected nearly 10,000 people and is blamed for more than 200 deaths. It is an important news story, and if there is one place on the internet where news stories are turned into unrecognizable versions of their former self, then it is Facebook.

In a new post on the official Facebook blog, the company promises to follow the messages regarding coronavirus on its platform. In case you didn’t notice, Facebook is full of completely false, absolutely incorrect and misleading information about the outbreak. I know it’s incredibly shocking.

With the World Health Organization explaining the outbreak to an international emergency, many people on social media spread all kinds of information about the spread of the virus and tips on how to fight it. Unfortunately, a lot of information that appears on Facebook is simply wrong.

Facebook explains:

Our worldwide network of external fact checkers continues to work on content review and unmasking fake claims that spread with regard to the corona virus. When they judge information as false, we limit the spread on Facebook and Instagram and show people accurate information from these partners. We also send notifications to people who have already shared this content or are trying to share it to warn them that it has been checked for facts.

The company also says it will delete messages that try to spread conspiracy theories about the virus, especially when it is alerted by “leading global health organizations.”

This includes claims regarding false remedies or prevention methods – such as bleach cures the corona virus – or claims that cause confusion about available health resources. We will also block or limit hashtags that are used to disseminate incorrect information on Instagram, and conduct proactive research to find and remove as much of this content as possible.

As the largest social network in the world, it is incredibly important that Facebook does not become a refuge for bad information about the coronavirus outbreak. Unfortunately, the problem already seems to exist, and now it’s up to the company to figure out a way to stop it.

