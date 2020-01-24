advertisement

AG Byaruhanga refuted allegations of land grabbing against his company (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Attorney General, the Honorable William Byaruhanga, qualified the allegations as improper and without foundation as to the acquisition of land in Kampala by Mesas Pine Investments.

Mr. Byaruhanga said that the allegations by the member for Kawempe North, the Hon. Latif Ssebagala in December linked to the improper acquisition of school land in Kampala is false.

advertisement

“On December 18, 2019, the Hon. Ssebagala stated that the land on parcel 5B McKinnon road and parcel 32 Kyadondo road, owned by Pine Investments Limited, a company in which I have a stake, “ was part of the land of Nakasero Elementary School and that it had been taken in obscure circumstances and they (Pine Investments) are selling it back to the government, “said Byaruhanga.

Following the allegations of the Honorable Ssebagala, the Speaker ordered the Prime Minister to investigate the matter and report to Parliament.

However, Byaruhanga said that during this period, the company had withdrawn its participation in the offer.

“I know that investigations have now been carried out and a report has been made public. The report completely exonerates Pine Investments Limited; all the documents available show that the land in question has nothing to do with Nakasero primary school, ”added Byaruhanga.

The Attorney General demanded that Ssebagala apologize to him and to the Chamber and withdraw the allegations.

The Prime Minister’s report executed by the Ministry of Lands indicates that the land was leased to Peter Kabatsi in October 1994 for 39 years. This was then transferred to Ali Lweza on June 13, 2007 as owner. Lweza also transferred ownership to the current owner, Pine Investments, in September 2008.

President Kadaga, however, ordered that the report be presented by the Prime Minister to investigate the matter.

“The letters you are using were written by the Minister of Lands to the Prime Minister. He should come and present it himself, “said Kadaga.

comments

advertisement