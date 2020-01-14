advertisement

Ontarians placed more than 32,000 orders of iodide pills within two days following a false alarm in connection with an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Power Station.

There are normally between 100 and 200 orders per month, according to Ontario Power Generation.

advertisement

But after a warning message about an unspecified problem at the nuclear facility was delivered in error on Sunday morning, there were 32,388 orders placed during that day and Monday.

In Ontario, potassium iodide (KI) pills are distributed to residents within 10 kilometers of a nuclear facility; others living within 50 kilometers of one can order them through a website called preparetobesafe.ca. In New Brunswick – the only other province with an operating power plant – the distribution radius is 20 kilometers.

The pills help protect the thyroid gland and reduce the risk of cancer if radioactive iodine is released into the air in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, according to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission. They saturate the thyroid gland with non-radioactive iodine and prevent the absorption of radioactive iodine.

“The thyroid gland will absorb iodine that is in a person’s bloodstream; it cannot show the difference between radioactive iodine and non-radioactive (stable) iodine,” the CNSC says.

“Inhalation of radioactive iodine can be prevented by taking KI before or shortly after its release into the air…. Over time, the radioactive iodine will undergo radioactive decay and be excreted harmlessly in the urine. “

The risk of side effects is “extremely low,” according to the prevarobesafe website, which is operated by the Durham Region, City of Toronto and OPG. Rare and mild side effects include gastrointestinal issues or hypersensitivity reactions, and people with thyroid disorders are at greater risk of side effects.

People should only take the pills if instructed to do so by public health officials, the CNSC says. They are considered to last up to 12 years as long as they are stored in a dry place held between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The Pickering Nuclear Power Plant has been operating since 1971. It was planned to decompose this year, but the former Liberal government – and the current conservative Progressive government – committed to keeping it open by 2024.

The province has launched a false alarm probe.

READ MORE: Months After False Missile Warning Hawaii, Canada Protocol “Protocol” Warning (December 2018)

Initial observations suggest that human error was responsible for the message that was sent during routine tests of the alarm system, Jones said.

A follow-up warning with a full explanation was sent to cellphones nearly two hours after the original announcement.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement