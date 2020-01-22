advertisement

Fallon & Byrne, a grocery, wine bar and restaurant group, has received planning permission for a major expansion of its flagship store in Dublin.

A Pleanála board gave the go-ahead for the three-story expansion on the company’s Exchequer Street site a month earlier than planned.

The plan includes a new outdoor terrace on the second floor. Fallon & Byrne’s advisors told Dublin City Council that the company needed more space to develop and be successful.

The plan stalled after the owner of the adjacent block, Burlington Real Estate Ltd, appealed last September against the Dublin City Council decision approving the project.

Bord Pleanála’s decision is made just a few weeks after Fallon & Byrne’s loss-making business in Rathmines, Dublin 6 was closed.

In his appeal, Burlington Real Estate Ltd raised concerns about the impact of Fallon & Byrne’s proposal on the adjacent office building in terms of visibility, noise, and interference.

The owner of the Central Hotel Chambers office building had previously proposed measures to ensure that the building would not be affected by the Fallon & Byrne expansion.

This included installing an awning on and above the west side of the terrace on the first floor to protect the privacy of the Central Hotel Chambers office building.

Friendly solution

The problem has now been resolved by mutual agreement, with Fallon & Byrne writing to the Board of Appeal stating that it fully supported the awning proposal.

The letter said that Fallon & Byrne were ready to undertake the work set out in the grounds of appeal. The retail company also had no problem with the letter of objection and requested that the matter be dealt with as soon as possible.

The appeal was filed on October 17 and the board has now decided that Fallon & Byrne’s proposal would not seriously affect the facilities of the area or property nearby, would not affect public health, and would be generally acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience ,

The Chamber included the two conditions agreed by Fallon & Byrne and the appellants in the building permit granted.

