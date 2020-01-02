advertisement

Fallon & Byrne, the high-profile food, wine bar and restaurant group, has confirmed that it will close its Rathmines office with immediate effect.

On New Year’s Eve, employees at the Dublin 6 branch, located at the Swan Center in Rathmines, were informed that the business would no longer work.

On Thursday morning, the company released a statement confirming the closure for financial reasons: “Unfortunately, the location was loss-making, and although the decision was very difficult, we believe resolute action is the best deal overall. “

The store, which opened in 2017, was the largest of the group’s three branches and covered an area of ​​almost 10,000 square meters.

The company was originally opened to mimic a New York-style Epicurean indoor market and was founded in 2006 at the end of the last economic boom by investors, including Dublin real estate developer Paul Byrne and his wife Fiona McHugh, former editor of the Irish newspaper edition of the Sunday Times newspaper.

The flagship outlet with a dining room on the ground floor, a wine bar in the basement and a large restaurant and events room on the top floor is on Exchequer Street in Dublin city center.

The group also operates another branch in Dun Laoghaire in the south of the city, which opened in 2014.

At the beginning of the year, with an annual turnover of around 15 million euros and around 350 employees, the group stated that it was aiming to double the size of the company over the next five years.

The company plans to expand its business premises on Exchequer Street and build a new retail store at Connolly Station in Dublin, which may serve as a template for a wider retail launch.

The group will also open a new main store in Dundrum city center as an extension is built in the coming years.

Fallon & Byrne entered the exam in December 2011 and emerged from the proceedings in April 2012. The company was unable to pay a tax burden of EUR 1.4 million, but was profitable when historical and current tax liabilities were not taken into account, the court said at the time. New investment of € 1 million was secured.

