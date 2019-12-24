advertisement

Falling restaurant and bar sales in British Columbia

Some provinces experienced restaurant and bar sales decline

British Columbians spent less money on restaurants and bars in October, according to Statistics Canada.

Total national sales to food and beverage establishments remained “steady” at $ 6.2 billion in October, with lower sales reported at full-service restaurants (down 0.3 percent) and drinking places (0.1 percent). Specialty food services saw sales rise two percent, while sales at limited-service restaurants remained unchanged from last month.

Regionally, British Columbia recorded a 0.5 percent drop in food and beverage sales, compared to Alberta. Manitoba (minus one percent), Newfoundland and Labrador (minus two percent) and Nova Scotia (minus 0.8 percent) also saw significant declines.

Half of the provinces were in a more festive mood, with Quebec leading the way with a 0.8 percent increase.

