Coulson Aviation identified the three Americans who died in a crash of the C-130 air tanker in New South Wales, Australia.

In a statement, the Coulson family said that they expressed their condolences to the families and friends of “our fallen heroes”.

Ian McBeth, 44, lived in Great Falls, Montana, and survived his wife and three children, his parents and three siblings.

“Ian was a highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with many years of fighting fires, both military and Coulson Aviation. Ian served with the Wyoming Air National Guard and was still a member of the Montana Air National Guard. He has worked there. ” He flew his entire career with the C-130 and was a qualified instructor and assessor, “the statement said.

Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, lived in Buckeye, Arizona, and is survived by his wife. Hudson graduated from the U.S. Navy Academy in 1999 and was with the U.S. Marine Corp. for the next 20 years. worked in various positions, including as a C-130 pilot.

Hudson has received many awards throughout his career. He holds a Masters in Business Administration and Information Technology Management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr., 43, lived in Navarre, Florida, and is survived by his two children, his parents and sister.

DeMorgan served in the U.S. Air Force at age 18 as a flight engineer on the C-130. He had more than 4,000 hours as a flight engineer with almost 2,000 hours in a combat environment. “Rick was always passionate about flying and his children,” the statement said.

Coulson Aviation has the incredible job of fighting fires around the world and is proud of its responsibility.

“At the moment we care about the family and the friends of the crew and the Coulson family, who are suffering from the loss of these three remarkable and respected crew members. We as a company are committed to the families of our fallen heroes through this tragedy support. “

Coulson crews in Australia are receiving extensive support from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and its critical incident support staff, the statement said.

“Our crews on the other aircraft will return to work in the near future because they are dedicated to the task that we need to do. We must continue to work with emergency services to protect local communities.”

The aerospace industry and emergency services are a small community in Australia and around the world, the statement said.

“This is deeply felt by everyone. We honor the great crews who do incredible things in dangerous circumstances and who are supported by first class operations. We are incredibly touched by the outpouring and support of the people of Australia and around the world. Thank you for your appreciation the work of our crews and your condolences and sorrow for the families of our fallen heroes. “

