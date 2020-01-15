advertisement

Iran has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind these last days, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Iran only became important to the media when they could find a reason to blame U.S. President Donald Trump for everything, and when Canadian citizens became part of the death toll.

The sharp contrast between the North American media perspective and the reality of the Iranian situation is best summarized by Iranian-American human rights activist Erica Kasraie, who recorded her thoughts on the situation in a January 6 YouTube video called “The Truth From an Iranian” that has gone viral:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1C888mSyD7s (/ embed)

“I feel like we live in the Twilight Zone … I am totally enraged by this notion that the media propaganda machine is praising Qasem Soleimani. This man has not only the blood of Americans in his hands, but the blood of Iranians, Iraqis, Yemenis, Afghans … The people in Iran are happy that this man responsible for the slaughter of so many people is gone. Where was your anger last month when the regime slaughtered 1600 children for peaceful protests? “Kasraie said.

Back in Canada, a candle vigil in Toronto held in memory of Qasem Soleimani on January 4 made headlines around the world, while another vigil held a short drive north in the quiet rooms of the North York Civic Center for the 1500+ bloody victims of November the uprisings in Iran were barely noticed. The media had been clear when reporting mass protests where Iranian citizens were brutally murdered by the Iranian regime, orchestrated by Soleiman and other high-level officials.

As mourners woke up to Soleiman he waved Hezbollah flags and chanted “Down with the USA! Close with Israel! The North York gathering had Canadian and pre-regime Iranian flags displayed respectfully side by side as a series of speakers spoke about the importance of peace and the cost of war.

It is disappointing to see the brutal reality of the Iranian regime ignored as the Canadian and American establishment media portrays the regime as legitimate and Soleiman as a respected leader while suggesting that our closest ally target an innocent man.

The media considered the beard that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned from his vacation much more important than discussing the 300% fuel increase that sparked the November protests. The increase was simply the straw that destroyed the camel’s back, with growing unrest showing the growing rift between the authoritarian regime and the people living under it.

When the media spared a few seconds to cover the protests, they did not talk about how the regime shut down the country’s internet in an attempt to disrupt communication between protesters and prevent the images from reaching the outside world. They did not talk about the death of 14-year-old Nikta Esfandani, or show the heartfelt plea of ​​27-year-old Pouya Bakhtiari’s grandmother for the regime to release her family from prison so that she would not have to grieve the death of her nephew alone. .

On the contrary, the underlying causes were misrepresented according to the political preferences of exit. While the CBC reported that the Iranian people were protesting the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump, many of the Iranians I spoke with in a recent demonstration in support of the protesters actually see those sanctions as delegating a government corrupt, and support them on those grounds despite yet another they feel about Trump.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaqjOEJixRM (/ embed)

Truth be told, most of the so-called “experts” on the situation in Iran that you will come across online or in the establishment media are using or spinning to serve an anti-US. agenda, or just don’t know what they’re talking about. Many can’t even find Iran on a map.

Only 23% of people could locate Iran on a good, safe map, but the only person I want to talk to is the one who thought Iran was in the western ocean of Mexico pic.twitter.com/KEik8du8Zg

– Slade (@Slade) January 8, 2020

Put simply, protesters in Iran are fighting for what many of us in the West see as good: freedom of expression, democracy and peace. They are struggling with their lives to get it. As Westerners share images saying “hijab means freedom”, women in Iran are jailed and killed for actively protesting the compulsory hijab and demanding freedom to choose whether to wear it or not.

So the next time you are looking for context or opinion on the volatile situation in Iran, look beyond the media scrolls and awaken celebrity opinions, and instead ask those who know the situation better: the Iranian people themselves. You can simply discover the truth.

