A failed medical student who claimed to be a doctor for seven years tried to kill his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law when he feared his secret would be revealed.

Satya Thakor armed himself with a knife and then attacked four of his family members at his mother-in-law’s home.

Reading Crown Court learned that the 35-year-old woman first attacked her mother-in-law Gita Laxman in her own bedroom by trying to force the tissue into her mouth and covering her head with a pillow.

Prosecutor Michael Roques said that after he started wrestling and shouting, he stabbed her several times.

He then stabbed his wife Nisha in the neck and leg when she ran to help his mother.

Thakor then stabbed his brother-in-law Primal Laxman and his sister-in-law Rishika Laxman while she was sleeping in another room.

Thakor, formerly of Normanton Road, North Evington, Leicester, left home daily and pretended to go to work, but had actually spent the whole day at the library reading medical books.

He thought he was about to be scolded when his wife suggested a dream vacation in Los Angeles – a trip he couldn’t pay for because he hadn’t made any money.

It was then that he decided to kill his mother-in-law.

Reading Crown Court

(Image: read)

Judge Paul Dugdale, said in court, said, “It was saving time. He had no plans to kill anyone else when he left that night, except his mother-in-law.

“I think it was probably a totally illogical thought process but to him it seemed perfectly reasonable.”

Stabbing rampage

The accumulation of the unleashing of stab wounds at her mother-in-law’s home in Wraysbury, Berks., Had taken a number of years as the pressure to maintain her lies mounted on Thakor.

Mr. Roques said: “He was studying to become a doctor when he met his future wife who was studying to become a lawyer and the two started a relationship.

“He told his family that he had obtained the grades required to become a fully qualified doctor. What ultimately became obvious was that he did not complete this course and did not obtain the qualification he needed. “

Thakor told his family that he had found work as a doctor, but that he was almost trapped when he agreed to finance his honeymoon with his wife after their marriage.

On the morning of his wedding, he orchestrated a car accident to cancel the honeymoon, the prosecution said.

Mr. Roques said: “The accused drove his car in the central reserve of the M4 motorway. As a result, the marriage had to be delayed but still took place later in the day.

“The honeymoon has been canceled. According to the prosecution, there was never a honeymoon because he had no money. “

After getting married, the court heard that Thakor had perpetrated the doctor’s deception for seven years, leaving the house each morning and returning home at night, claiming that he was going to work but that he was actually going to the library local and read medical textbooks.

To maintain his lie, the prosecutor said, Thakor had claimed that he had to work at night and had left the house overnight.

Mr. Roques said: “One Christmas he said he had to go to work and came back later and when asked why he seemed upset he said they had lost a patient That day.”

Even after their daughter was born, Thakor had survived solely on his wife’s income throughout their marriage, said a judge, telling him that he was counting his earnings as a doctor to save for their house.

We will soon find out

However, when the family planned to take their young daughter on a dream vacation to Los Angeles, America, Thakor decided he had to save more time.

Mr. Roques continued: “He was supposed to have booked not only the flights to go to the United States, but also the tickets for the various shows.

“No such flight or ticket had been booked. He was soon to be discovered or at least there had to be a reason not to board the flights. “

Thakor told his wife that he had to attend a plastic surgery workshop in Reading, so the couple would have to stay with Nisha’s mother, Gita Laxman (corr), at her home in Wraysbury, Berkshire.

On the morning of May 14 of last year, Thakor entered Ms. Laxman’s room and asked her if he could use the private toilet.

Reading Crown Court

(Image: read)

Mr. Roques said: “She saw the accused sitting astride her while she was in bed, trying to force the tissue into her mouth and covering her head with a pillow.

“She struggled and screamed, then he started stabbing her several times. Her screams alerted Nisha, who thought her mother was having a nightmare.

“Nisha saw the accused. He immediately passed her and his gut reaction was that maybe he was fighting a burglar or something. Nisha realized that her mother was under a duvet on the bedroom floor. “

The court learned that Thakor then threw himself on his wife and tried to stab her in the neck, stabbing her successfully at least once and then again in the leg as she fell to the ground trying to send him away .

He then stabbed his brother-in-law, Primal Laxman, who tried to intervene, before entering a room where Rishika Laxman, his sister-in-law, slept. He also stabbed her, said judge Dugdale.

Scream at the demons

Mr. Roques said: “The police were called and attended. It became apparent that the accused had locked himself in Gita’s bathroom and when the police entered with body-worn cameras, these cameras recorded the accused in the bath.

“The police quickly realized that he had stabbed himself several times. He cried out against demons. It is fair to say that no one had heard him scream about demons before the police were present. “

Thakor had been severed under the Mental Health Act and told the doctors that he had been ordered to carry out demon attacks and that he had seen demons crawling on himself and on others, so he felt that he should stab them to get rid of the demons.

Mr. Roques added: “His psychiatrist asked him to give some information. He maintained at this stage that he was a practicing doctor. It was only when he was asked where his team could be contacted for their let him know where he was, that he admitted he was lying. “

He was tried well enough to be released and after a 10-day trial at Reading Crown Court, Thakor was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder in connection with his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law. was convicted of injuring with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm to his sister-in-law Rishika Laxman.

In defense, Bernard Tetlow QC, who called the facts of the case “unprecedented,” said in court that Thakor would never again be in the unique circumstances that created the build-up of stress that led him to to offend.

Tetlow said, “He just couldn’t bring himself to accept what he saw as his own failure and having undertaken it only lasted a very long time.

“It is still a mystery in many ways as to why he chose to do this other than his own feeling of failure and his own feeling that he was letting everyone down.”

In a letter to the judge, Thakor wrote: “The shame of not graduating as a doctor and the fear of admitting it would result in the abandonment of my family and friends and the cancellation of my next marriage, even led to lying and saying that I was a graduate and became a doctor. “

Judge’s comments

Justice Dugdale told him that his plan to kill his mother-in-law was “totally illogical and totally ridiculous”.

The judge said, “You were at the University of London when you met Nisha. You were studying biochemistry and she was studying law. You met socially at a party. She felt like you were someone She felt over the months that followed that you were someone she loved and trusted.

“There is no doubt that at this point and until she entered her mother’s room to see what you were doing, she absolutely loved you.

“The two of you fell in love, you started a relationship, she passed her law exams, you did not get the mark necessary to pass your biochemistry to become a doctor.

“We all have failures in our exam lives. Part of the essence of having a support family, that you have Mr. Thakor, is that you can tell them about it. It doesn’t matter.

“You decided that you just couldn’t face the truth that you were not going to be a doctor and you decided that the way you were going to get out of it was to tell everyone that you were a qualified doctor who had started to practice.

“You were ready to go what many people would think of as quite extraordinary efforts to continue your disappointment.”

Justice Dugdale said it was relevant that Thakor conducted his attack on the Tuesday before the Friday when he was due to fly away for the non-existent vacation in Los Angeles.

The judge said, “You had arrived the very last weekend before your disappointments collapsed around you and you reached a crucial moment. What were you going to do?

“You chose an act of extreme violence to get out of the trouble you were in. You could have stopped it like the madness it was and like the silly decision it was, but you chose not to make.”

Thakor was sentenced to 28 years in prison and subjected to a restraining order which would last indefinitely.

The judge said that he had reduced the sentence of one of the 30-year-olds to reflect Thakor’s good character, saying that he did not think he was a violent person apart from the unusual facts of this case. .

.

