Faith Senior’s 152 pounder is 100 percent back and wins.

SELLERSVILLE – His record of 27-16 last season is the first indication that something was wrong for Max Schultz.

“He had so many games that he had to pause for medical reasons,” said Faith Christian coach Ben Clymer. “You look at his file and you probably don’t think that this is a child who has gone to states. But he had a knee injury that would force him to miss matches or standard matches.

Â € œBut he stayed behind and did everything to get on the mat. That says a lot about his commitment and determination. But it was hard for him in Hershey. He lost his first two games and was eliminated, but had a head start in both games. He just didn’t have the condition you needed because he was limited because of his injury.

Jump into the present and Schultz is ready and ready to go.

“I injured my knee in December last year and only had surgery after the season,” said Schultz. “I had a meniscal tear and felt pretty good after the surgery. Then, during the fall soccer season, I tore it open again and had to undergo another operation. You have removed the entire meniscus so that it can no longer tear.

“I’m not worried now, I just go out and wrestle. Last year it was a big problem for me and made it much harder in many of my matches. I’m really glad I don’t have to worry now.”

If early signs are a sign, all of these signs indicate Schultz.

He clinched his 100th career win on Friday and is 22-3 in the season at £ 152 and £ 160.

“My goal is to go back to the States and be in the top three,” said Schultz. “I learned a lot last year when I was in States and this experience should help me.”

Schultz is currently ranked 10th in the US state in class 2A at www.papowerwrestling.com.

“Max has the opportunity to return to Hershey and be at the top of the podium,” said Clymer. “We have a couple of people on the team who are able to advance to the States and it would be great to bring home some state medals.

“Faith Christian has never had a state medalist, but we hope this will change this season.”

Schultz is the rare state wrestler who also practices a different sport, in his case football.

And it’s not that he uses soccer to prepare for wrestling. He loves sports and giggles when asked which is his favorite.

“It’s a really difficult question,” said Schultz. “I really can’t choose between the two. I started both sports when I was very young and I love them both.”

After the football season, Schultz can focus all his attention on his winter sports.

“Things have passed so quickly, and now it’s suddenly my senior year and half the season is over,” said Schultz. “I worked in the gym all summer, five days a week at 6 a.m. every day, to get up and get ready. Then I would go to work and practice wrestling after work. All of that helped me in football too, but I feel much stronger in wrestling than last year and my endurance is much better.

“It was a problem because of my knee last season and it’s nice that I don’t have to worry now. I feel good, I feel strong and I just try to do everything I can in every game.”

