Drew Markol @dmarkol

Thursday

February 6, 2020 at 8:19 pm

Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: February 6th

Forest Hills 48, Faith Christian 22: Damon Waltenbaugh and Luke Slack had a pre-requisite for Faith Christian, but it wasn’t enough as the Lions in the opening round of an District Six champion Forest Hills’ PIAA Class 2A State dual-meet tournament Hershey fell on Thursday.

Waltenbaugh (170 pounds) crashed over Michael Vasbinder in three minutes and 36 seconds, while Slack (285) only took 59 seconds to get Dalton Gable out of the way.

Eric Alderfer (120) scored an important win for Faith Christian, while Leo Muzika (220) and Isiah Vizcarrondo (138) each won by choosing the Lions.

The defeat brought Faith Christian to Friday’s first round of wrestlebacks, where they will face District 11 Notre Dame-Green Pond.

