The praises for passing businesses are difficult to maintain, not because businesses are not important in our lives, but because they are entirely so, although in a more mystically atmospheric way than easy to analyze. What the city lost when, for example, Bonwit Teller closed its doors or when Bendels closed its doors, cannot be calculated in the way that we calculate or record in a single frame the loss of a neighborhood or even of a building – a Penn Station or a Singer Tower. Given the profits and cash outflows, it is likely that every transaction that took place in a closing department store or lost hardware store takes place elsewhere, online, more likely than not. So what is lost is not the transaction but the civic ritual, the sense of place, the shared common space, the special smell and the sweat – the feeling, if you will – that surrounded it.

This produces something like a paradox of possessiveness, a contradiction of consumption. We know that a transaction of money for goods is just that, but at the same time, we believe that passing from where the transaction took place is much more than a material loss. It is no coincidence, to use a phrase favored by Marxists, that John Updike, detailing the last days of his echt-American character Harry (Rabbit) Angstrom, made one of the last revelations by realizing that the Christmas is displayed in the Kroll department store. , in his black but beloved hometown of Brewer, were nothing but commercial matches, to be thrown away as soon as they stopped paying profits to the store owner – than what, in Harry’s childhood, had was “these displays of another world of trains running and nodding of dolls and twinkling stars in the corner windows as if God Himself put them there” was not that at all. It was simply “a shabby set of temporary arrangements in place at the moment, all for the sake of money.” . . . If Kroll could go, the courthouse could go, the banks could go. When the money stopped, they would shut down God himself. A few pages later, Harry is struck by a heart attack and the author arrests his hero.

These bleak thoughts are fueled by the knowledge that the Fairway Market grocery chain has filed for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy. There is hope that the failure will not be complete, as was the case when another New York grocery chain, Dean & DeLuca, a relic of the minimalist energies of the art world of 1980s went bankrupt last year and closed all of its stores in New York. A last-minute, albeit apparently reserved, purchase by a New Jersey supermarket chain promises to keep at least some of the Fairway stores open, in one form or another. Yet for anyone who loves New York, even an idea of ​​losing Fairway is as sad as losing Kroll to Harry.

Fairway is one of those strange original New York institutions that grew organically, on the sidewalk, unlike the Whole Foods and Trader Joe stores that have competed with it in recent years, which have been dropped off on the street. a retail empire headquartered elsewhere. No less a mage in social history that Simon Schama once wrote about Fairway that if it were possible to award the Medal of Congress honor to a food market, Fairway would have already won one for its service. to appetite, and that its only cheese department transformed “Rabelaisian excess into a stationary festival of aromas, colors and textures in New York”.

Born in the early thirties as a fruit and vegetable stand on the Upper West Side, Fairway was originally the multi-generational property and obsession of the Glickberg family, starting as a lower-end variant of Zabar, who is still in business on the street. The magic of Fairway, as one of its former partners, Steven Jenkins, wrote in a living and charming memoir of his years there, “The Food Life”, lies in the juxtaposition of practical grungy features at prices discount with choices of truly inspired and discriminating products. The store, with its proudly garish packaging and bags and an elevator carrying a sign touting its malfunction, is crammed with the usual supermarket staples, but it also offers some of the best things in town. The olive oil counter alone is worth the price of entry: seven or eight styles – Spanish, Italian and Greek – to be tasted, with sliced ​​baguettes in hand, around which a father and daughter can organize a weekly tasting while a mother shivers its unusual character. The West Side Fairway combines the virtues of what used to be called “gourmet” shopping – it is now too commonplace to have this title – with the equally strong virtues of popularity. If you come from the family of a grocer, like me, you recognize the rhythms, the joys and the familiar work of each food market: the long hours, the first mornings, the constant restocking. Fairway, for all the precious things it sold, from Comté to Safran, was the least precious place on the planet.

The democratic energy of the place was so extraordinary that someone returning to New York from a place like, say, Paris – where the division between gourmet and generic, elite and elementary is still strong – would be struck aside by the coexistence of these seemingly contradictory principles. As Jenkins wrote about her own emigration there, in a “more chic” downtown boutique, “I was basically taken from the urban world, everything in its place, serene and haughty with fancy food and plunged headlong into a peasant, sawdust on the floor, “We will sell everything that sells the” commoners “market.” This market has generated anecdotes. A friend remembers being called away from his basket on Thanksgiving Eve and, returning to the store a few hours later, still finding him full, pushed and pushed like a bumper among the crowds.

What has gone wrong with Fairway will likely be a case study in business schools for years to come. It seems, to the casual observer, to have a disturbing overlap with what went wrong with Dean & DeLuca – or, in fact, with F.A.O. Schwartz – and more broadly with what went wrong for so many American retailers. (In 2018, about twenty percent of retail space in Manhattan is vacant.) The agonies of Fairway are almost too much of a lesson for our time. The family opened three more stores and sold an eighty percent stake in the business in 2007 to a private equity firm that believed it could, as it were, harness social capital – the goodwill and the reputation for egalitarian excellence… That the company had accumulated over time, to develop considerably and earn much more money. The stores were then distributed like a bauble among a bewildering assortment of other investors. Bankruptcy seems to cost employees a lot more than it costs investors, let alone customers. It’s also part of our time: a recent Washington Post report points out that private equity firms “pool money – often pension funds, wealthy investors and financial companies – and rely on large swathes of debt to acquire companies like Mervyn’s and Linens’ n Things, with the aim of reversing them. In practice, however, they have systematically sold real estate, cut workers’ wages and benefits, and cut jobs to quickly generate profits for investors. “

