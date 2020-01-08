advertisement

The Irish Football Association (FAI) has appointed Roy Barrett, one of the country’s best-known stockbrokers, as its independent chairman.

The FAI board confirmed the appointment of Mr. Barrett, managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers, on Wednesday evening.

Two independent directors have also been appointed – Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce. Ms. Guy, former partner of the law firm ByrneWallace, is the managing director of the automobile company Autolease Fleet Management, which operates as Sixt Leasing.

Ms. Joyce is Human Resources Manager at the Irish Central Bank and previously worked at Pioneer Investment. She also worked as a human resources manager at Concern. A fourth independent director will be appointed in the coming weeks.

Mr. Barrett said that “serious work needs to be done to address the very serious shortcomings that have troubled the organization in terms of leadership and finances. The new board will now urgently work on this task and work together with the interest groups. “

Outgoing FAI President Donal Conway said the appointments were “another milestone in FAI reform”. “This is an important step for the association to restore public and government confidence in Irish football.”

Sports Minister Shane Ross had made the appointment of independent directors an important part of the FAI’s reform agenda.

However, the future of the FAI is far from certain. The association is facing a struggle for survival with liabilities of 62 million euros and the immediate need to receive new financial support. They have to negotiate refinancing of their debts and secure financial support. The FAI is also facing an investigation by the director of corporate enforcement, while a forensic review by the association has been forwarded to Lake Garda.

The association also has to deal with the question of who holds management positions below the board level. Mr. Ross has made it clear that he wishes to appoint an independent chairman.

Current managing director Paul Cooke has been de facto CEO since early December. However, it is believed that Barrett is at least temporarily endorsing the position of chief executive officer from his long-time ally, former Irish striker Niall Quinn. Quinn is believed to be reluctant to take the position of chairman of the board and is initially advocating a voluntary role focused on reforming and expanding the base of Irish football.

A recruitment process for the role is likely to follow, but before that, Mr. Ross will meet with Uefa in Dublin next week to discuss the future of the FAI.

The unions have also warned of the almost certain loss of jobs in the organization. A financial loss of up to EUR 4 million is expected for 2019. The company’s liquidation has been reviewed and raises questions about the immediate future of Irish international sites and the League of Ireland.

