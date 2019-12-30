advertisement

Donal Conway likes to describe his short tenure as FAI President as a long attempt to restore openness and transparency. It was ironic, therefore, that one of his first messages at yesterday’s FAI general meeting was about the need for people to listen to what they said. The delegates were informed that two lawyers were present and would review statements for potentially defamatory content.

Here we were all on a Sunday after Christmas at a general meeting specially convened to sift through the smoking ruins of an FAI that had been ruined by incompetence and worse. Ireland’s financial regulation system had allowed all of this, and now the heavily defamatory laws were ready to punish anyone who was too critical of the originators of the disaster.

Such legal precautions would have been unnecessary at previous FAI Annual General Meetings, where, according to one delegate, it was tradition to “ask a question as if Oliver was asking for food.”

Sunday was Ireland’s football family in group therapy. Delegates from across the country let go of their frustration and anger as the board sat at the top table and did their best to look as if they were feeling their pain.

There were few new details on the financial position of the FAI, apart from the information that the losses for 2019 are expected to be between EUR 3.5 and 4 million. This is roughly the amount the FAI owes in fees to companies whose services it has used in recent months, including lawyers A&L Goodbody, Mazars, Grant Thornton, and long-time accountants Deloitte.

Deloitte, in particular, met with persistent criticism, much of which channeled the general annoyance of the little man, who was faced with the opaque and apparently absurdly unjust functioning of the financial system.

The form of a typical query: why is my small business checked in minute detail, and all expenses are acknowledged and checked, and Deloitte accepts year after year Paul Cooke’s estimated fat fees of around € 70,000 in a “normal” year – for that Unsubscribe from FAI accounts that have proven to be fraudulent?

The reason given by Deloitte’s representative Richard Howard was that “as auditors, we received assurance from the board that all relevant information was provided to us,” which had not proven to be the case. Deloitte now believed that relevant information had been withheld and, Howard repeated, “we thought was misleading”.

It sounded like an admission that auditors can identify misconduct in all cases, except for those where people try to do something wrong. Only an auditor can explain why it should cost so much to get a certification that doesn’t seem to prove so much.

There was a feeling of outrage that the good name of everyone involved in Irish football was affected by the FAI collapse. A delegate protested the FAI label “Toxic Brand”, pointing out that Fianna Fail was once widely regarded as a toxic brand, yet a few years after the economic crash, its approval rate was close to that of the main government party.

To get this not very encouraging parallel out of the way, the delegate added that some people were happy to kick Irish football when it failed, but that those involved in the game must not allow the stuff of “poisonous.” Brand “enforced because these types of conversations have commercial ramifications.

Makes it? The idea that the FAI is too toxic to be associated with sponsors seems a bit far-fetched. These companies don’t really sponsor the FAI, but the international teams, which are still valuable real estate. When it comes to doing good business with a potential new sponsor, the problem with the FAI is not that it is toxic, but that it is desperate. Every potential sponsor knows that the association is broke and unable to turn away from lowball offers.

Another delegate said it was frustrating to see Irish football collapse under the weight of a comparatively insignificant debt, given that money was in circulation in some countries. “50 million or 100 million, you wouldn’t get a mediocre player for that in England. We’re only talking about 65 million here.” You think, why doesn’t the FAI just sell Coutinho? Maybe an idea for Shane Ross to hover at the next bilateral meeting.

There was a call for “humility” from a delegate who argued that although everyone knew who was primarily to blame, the FAI Council, the FAI Board, and even the FAI staff had to assume responsibility – who didn’t whistle early enough. The delegate asked the FAI to apologize to the Irish people and ask for patience and tolerance and received applause.

The next delegate rejected the previous speaker’s suggestion that the FAI staff should bear the blame. This also received a round of applause. In general, despite the bitter questions, it seemed a relief that people were finally allowed to address long pent-up complaints in an official forum.

At a press conference after the Annual General Meeting, FAI chief Paul Cooke announced the size of the financial hole: 22 million euros. He and Conway reiterated their view that the way out of the crisis included a round table discussion between all major stakeholders: the FAI, the Bank of Ireland, the Uefa, Sport Ireland and the Irish government.

No such roundtable talks have yet been agreed, even though Uefa is in Dublin on January 14th to meet government officials. Cooke rejected the idea that “it is up to the government to save Irish football” – but only because the government cannot do it alone: ​​everyone involved must agree that a solution be found.

He said that the Bank of Ireland, Uefa and Sport Ireland were receptive to the idea of ​​a round table that the government had left out as odd. This could be because the government suspects that everyone else in the room is waiting to produce the money to solve the problem.

“When you look at the different companies, it makes sense that they want to share the risk or burden rather than one company taking all the risk,” said Cooke. Nobody wants to be on the hook for the FAI’s debt, but if someone doesn’t show up, an audit or even liquidation is imminent. “We’re damn near the red zone,” Cooke said, but the white knight of Irish football hasn’t been found yet.

