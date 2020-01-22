advertisement

It will be difficult to call Episode 10 of Arrow’s eighth season one of the most important episodes in The CW’s history. It’s the series finale for the show that started it all! Without this episode, there would be no Arrowverse and there would be no real opportunity to dive into some of these cartoon characters like never before.

It’s so strange to think about where we were and where we are now. The show initially felt very much like bringing the Christopher Nolan Batman films to television. Then things got a little crazier with the arrival of Barry Allen and over time more and more superpowers were born. Then you had the legends of tomorrow, the multiverse, supergirl, batwoman and many other characters. It’s now the largest superhero universe on TV and it all started with a guy in the hood and a small group of people willing to help him.

So how will the story end? There will be some emotional goodbyes for sure, as many characters will do anything to show respect to an Oliver Queen. We know that Emily Bett Rickards and many others from the past will come back as you continue to follow the effects of the crisis on the infinite earths around the world.

For more information on the series finale, see the arrow summary, season 8, episode 10:

STEPHEN AMELL RECOGNIZES AS A GREEN ARROW; EMILY BED RICKARDS RETURN FOR THE ARROW SERIES FINAL – After eight seasons and the start of countless superheroes, the series summarizes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford was the director of the episode of Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (# 810). Original flight date 28/01/2020.

Before we prepare for this episode, you should know that there will also be an episode that reviews the show and its legacy. It starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, and that will lead to the series finale at 9:00 a.m. Go ahead and get some handkerchiefs as you’ll need them.

