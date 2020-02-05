advertisement

Facebook has joined YouTube, Twitter and the Venmo payment service to demand that a facial recognition company stop collecting user images in order to identify the people who are there, which the startup is doing as part of its work with the police.

Facebook said it demanded that New York-based Clearview AI stop accessing or using information from its flagship site and Instagram.

“Deleting people’s information violates our policies,” said a company spokesperson.

Clearview has come under scrutiny following investigative reports released in January by the New York Times and Buzzfeed detailing his work with law enforcement and his practice of scraping social media and d other Internet platforms for obtaining images.

Venmo said he was sending Clearview a cease and desist letter.

“The removal of Venmo is a violation of our terms of service and we are actively working to limit and block activities that violate these policies,” said Venmo spokesperson Justin Higgs, who said that the owned mobile payment service Paypal was sending the letter.

The video service owned by Google YouTube sent a similar letter to Clearview.

“The YouTube terms of use explicitly prohibit the collection of data that can be used to identify an individual,” YouTube spokesperson Alex Joseph said in a statement. “Clearview has publicly admitted to having done just that, and in response, we sent them a letter to cease and desist.”

Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told CBS in an interview that he had a right of first amendment to the roughly 3 billion images he had collected.

“The way we have built our system is to take only the publicly available information and index it that way,” he told CBS.

He also said that the technology is only used by law enforcement to identify potential criminals.

CBS was the first to report the YouTube letter on Wednesday. Twitter sent a similar letter in January and ordered Clearview to delete all of the data it had collected on Twitter, including everything that had already been shared with third parties. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said on Wednesday that it is also looking into the matter and will take “appropriate action” if Clearview violates its terms.

Clearview’s attorney Tor Ekeland said in a statement that the company’s technology “works the same way as the Google search engine.”

