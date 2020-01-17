advertisement

Facebook has canceled its original Facebook Watch series “Sorry for Your Loss” with Elizaeth Olsen and “Limetown” with Jessica Biel, a person who knows the situation, says TheWrap.

“Limetown” aired one season, while “Sorry for Your Loss” had two. According to the deadline, which reported for the first time that the shows had been canceled, “Sorry for Your Loss” will be passed on to other sales outlets.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but Deadline reports that the cancellations are the beginning of a departure from scripted series on Facebook Watch in favor of unscripted shows.

However, Facebook Watch still plans to release script series that are already in development. Screenplay programs are currently planned for Facebook Watch, including season 3 of “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” and a second season of “Sacred Lies”, a Blumhouse television series with Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten, Jordan Alexander and Kristen Bauer.

The latest productions from Facebook Watch include a revival of Steve Harvey’s talk show. The show, titled “Steve on Watch”, was announced six months after NBCUniversal Harvey’s self-titled talk show was canceled in May. Facebook Watch also produced a revival of the groundbreaking MTV reality series “The Real World”, which premiered last summer.

