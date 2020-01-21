advertisement

LONDON – Facebook will employ 1,000 people in London this year, including in product development and security. After the UK left the European Union, the company continued to expand its largest development center outside the United States.

More than half of the new jobs will be in technology, including software engineering and data science, said Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa on Facebook.

Other roles will be in the “Community Integrity” team, which manufactures products for the detection and removal of harmful content from platforms such as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Mendelsohn said that London’s attraction was not only due to the technology ecosystem, but also the strength of the creative industry.

She said that Facebook’s enthusiasm for London was unbroken, but like other tech companies, security over Brexit was wanted.

“The Johnson government has been very clear about what it looks like, so we will continue to invest here in London,” she said.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Facebook for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, poses for a portrait after a Reuters interview in London, Great Britain, on January 20, 2020. (Toby Melville / Reuters)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Facebook’s growth was “great news”.

“We are committed to making the UK the safest place in the world to be online and one of the best locations for technology companies,” he said.

Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, will announce the new jobs on Tuesday, which will employ a total of more than 4,000 British employees before traveling with Mendelsohn to the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they will meet global leaders, regulators and others Businesses meet bosses.

The company is trying to restore confidence in its platforms after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, in which a British political consultancy gathered data from Facebook for the creation of voter profiles and goals.

Mendelsohn said that rebuilding trust would take some time.

“We also understand that this is an ongoing important conversation – we want to be part of this conversation,” she said. “We want to work with policymakers in this area to arrive at a well-thought-out policy.”

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks at a press conference in London, UK on January 21, 2020. (Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP)

Facebook has commissioned research to demonstrate the economic benefits of its platforms for businesses in Europe.

The Copenhagen Economics study, which surveyed 77,320 companies in 15 countries, found that Facebook apps had an economic value of € 208 billion ($ 230 billion) last year.

“If you extrapolate that further, you will see that using our platforms has created 3.1 million jobs in Europe,” said Mendelsohn.

By Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Howcroft

