SAN FRANCISCO – Four companies sued Facebook Inc on Thursday before the US Federal Court for alleged anti-competitive behavior. The social network had inappropriately revoked developers’ access to its platform in order to harm potential competitors.

The plaintiffs sought class action lawsuit and unspecified claims for damages, according to an application to the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

“Facebook faced an existential threat from mobile apps. In response, the company could have competed in the matter, but chose to use its power to deliberately eliminate its competition,” said Yavar Bathaee, partner at Pierce Bainbridge and law firm co-owner. senior lawyer in the case.

The filing is an escalation of Facebook’s struggles with small app developers that companies built based on access to their user data. Facebook already blocked access for certain apps in 2012 and at the same time granted access to others.

A similar lawsuit filed by Six4Three, the developer of a now closed bikini photo app, has resulted in thousands of pages of malicious internal email. Facebook has described the Six4Three case as unfounded.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment on the recent lawsuit.

The social network is also facing multiple investigations into possible antitrust violations by regulators around the world.

By Katie Paul

