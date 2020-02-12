Facebook has halted the European launch of a dating service following a dispute with the State Data Protection Commission (DPC) “raising concerns” and “inspecting” the social media giant’s Dublin offices for details.

According to the DPC, on February 3, it was announced that Facebook plans to launch the dating service this Thursday, a day before Valentine’s Day.

“We were very concerned that this was the first time we had heard from Facebook Ireland about this new feature as they intended to launch it tomorrow,” said the regulator.

The DPC claims that its concerns have been “aggravated” because it has not been provided with a data protection impact assessment (DPIA) file when Facebook advised it of the move.

The DPC also complained that it had received no documentation regarding “the decision-making processes carried out by Facebook Ireland”.

However, Facebook seemed to indicate that it was not required to voluntarily provide the DPIA when it informed the DPC of the start of the dating service on February 3. On Wednesday evening, she insisted that the required impact assessment “be communicated to the Irish data protection authority on request”.

“It is really important that we get Facebook Dating off the right track so that we take a little more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market,” said Facebook, confirming that the launch of the service has been postponed ,

“We have worked diligently to establish strict data protection regulations and to finalize the data processing impact assessment before the planned launch in Europe.”

The DPC said he visited Facebook offices on Monday to get the necessary documentation.

“To speed up the process of obtaining the relevant documents, DPC officials have inspected and collected documents at the Facebook Ireland Limited offices in Dublin on Monday, February 10,” said the DPC.

Facebook Ireland confirmed that the visit to the DPC had been agreed in advance with company executives.