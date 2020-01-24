advertisement

Facebook is reviewing a commercial agreement between the Irish news website Gript and a Cambridge Analytica affiliate that violated data protection laws during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016.

A spokeswoman for the social network confirmed that she had “investigated” the relationship between the news website and the Canadian company AggregateIQ (AIQ), which she suspended from her platform in 2018 after AIQ claimed that Facebook user data “had not been properly obtained” to have.

It goes without saying that Facebook is testing whether the relationship between AIQ and Gript, which was launched last year by the anti-abortion lobby, raises problems in the light of the ban.

John McGuirk, the editor of Gript, said Thursday evening that AIQ had no access to his website’s social media data. He said the company is helping its publication attract new readers by analyzing data from its current readership. “What we try to get as much data as possible (about readers) is to profile them, find out the common issues that bring them to us, and reach other readers and bring them to us,” he said the Irish Times.

The Canadian Data Protection Officer found that AIQ’s work during the Brexit campaign had violated Canadian data protection laws. The UK Information Commissioner also found that AIQ’s actions during the campaign were not in line with strict European data protection laws, which the company is addressing.

Leave vote

The company received £ 2.7m from Vote Leave to target ads during the Brexit campaign. It also received £ 33,000 from the DUP for the work done before the vote.

Mr. McGuirk declined to say how much he paid for the company and said, “You are investing in the best tools available if you want to achieve anything in the long run.”

Data protection and security experts indicated that the evidence available indicated that significant data was collected about Gript users. Chris Vickery, director of cyber risk research at UpGuard, who first identified the link between the two companies, said the code he saw on the Irish site was similar to that used on Brexit-related campaign sites and suggested that the company “harvest everything is possible”.

Mr. McGuirk said that “it is not uncommon for websites to collect data about their visitors, and yes, like most websites, we do.” He said the data would not be compared to other databases – such matching procedures had proven controversial in elections elsewhere.

Rory Byrne, co-founder of Irish company SecurityFirst, which provides tools to help human rights defenders with their online security, said AIQ’s sophisticated techniques and micro-targeting are a worrying mix of technologies that the Irish political system cannot currently regulate ” ,

