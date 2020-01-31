advertisement

Facebook says fake claims about alleged “cures” and other unproven theories about the corona virus will begin to abolish, while the deadly outbreak continues to spread worldwide, leading to an increase in online chatter and misinformation.

The company will “remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories highlighted by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could harm people who believe them,” said a blog post published Thursday by Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook’s health head.

Jin said claims “related to false remedies or prevention methods” or “contain confusion about available health resources.”

advertisement

The company also plans to increase its ownership of fact-finding and monitoring efforts on Instagram. Jin said that users who click on a corona virus hashtag now receive a “pop-up with credible information.”

The social network wants to prioritize legitimate sources of information, Jin said, by allowing selected organizations to give free ads to help inform people about the virus and also to encourage messages that are in line with guidelines from health experts to users’ Facebook feeds. It was not specified which organizations would be included.

Jin commented in Thursday’s blog post that not all new measures were ‘fully in force’.

“It will take some time to roll them out over our platforms and increase our enforcement methods,” he wrote. “We focus on claims designed to discourage treatment or take appropriate precautions.”

The move is Silicon Valley’s last attempt to combat erroneous outbreak information, which has infected more than 9,800 people worldwide and killed more than 200 in mainland China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak on Thursday as “a public health emergency of international care.”

Twitter and Google have also made more efforts this week to lead their users to verified sources on this topic.

Google announced on Thursday that when people search for information about the corona virus, it will receive a special notification with updates from the WHO.

YouTube, owned by Google, said it promotes videos from credible sources when people search for clips about the virus. The company said it specifically refers to content from trusted users, such as public health experts or news broadcasts, in search results or panels that suggest which videos should be viewed next.

Twitter said on Wednesday that it would ask users searching for the coronavirus to first visit official channels of information about the disease. In the United States, for example, Twitter refers users to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, under a bold headline that reads: “Know the facts.”

The campaign runs in 15 locations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, and “will continue to expand as the need arises,” the company said in a blog post.

From Wednesday, Twitter said it had seen more than 15 million tweets about the corona virus in four weeks, “and that trend seems to be continuing.”

A company spokesperson told CNN Business earlier this week that it had not seen a coordinated increase in disinformation regarding the virus, but would remain “vigilant” about the issue.

The movements this week are remarkable, especially since social networks have long been criticized for allowing the dissemination of incorrect information.

Facebook, which now claims about 2.5 billion monthly users on its flagship network and a combined 2.9 billion monthly active users in its other apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram, has had major problems limiting hoaxes about vaccines, for example.

Instagram promised last year to block more hashtags that popped up incorrect information about the vaccine after a CNN Business report discovered that content promoted by anti-vaccination accounts still flourished on the platform.

Although the company often praises its army of fact checkers and reviewers who are paid to expose false claims, the effectiveness of its policies remains in doubt.

On Thursday, some people pointed out that a search for “vaccines” on Instagram still yielded several pages that were linked to dangerous disinformation.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked for those searches.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement