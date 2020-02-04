advertisement

Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, was appointed to Facebook’s board on Monday afternoon.

Houston has seven other members on the company’s board of directors: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, investor Marc Andreessen from Andreessen Horowitz from Silicon Valley, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, PayPal-SVP Peggy Alford, former CEO of American Express Kenneth Chenault, and Jeffrey Zients, CEO of the Cranemere Group.

“Drew brings a valuable perspective to our board as the leader of a technology company with services that are used by millions of people and companies,” said Zuckerberg in a statement. “He thinks deeply about where technology should lead and how to build a culture that delivers services that always work well.”

The 36-year-old joins Facebook’s board after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Erskine Bowles, a longtime democratic political figure, resigned last year.

Houston co-founded Dropbox in 2007 alongside Arash Ferdowsi. The cloud storage and file sharing company is based in San Francisco, about 30 miles north of Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, and went public in 2018. Dropbox’s share price dropped last year from around $ 24.50 per share in February to $ 16.91 per share on Monday. In November, Dropbox reported sales of $ 541.1 million in the third quarter and had 14 million paying customers.

Facebook’s share price also fell last week after the company’s Q4 earnings report. The technology giant saw an impressive growth rate for a company of its size, with annual sales up 27% year over year to $ 70 billion. However, compared to previous years, the growth was not convincing for some Wall Street analysts. Around 1.66 billion people use Facebook every day, the company reported.

