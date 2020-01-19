advertisement

This is a crappy computer bug.

Facebook had to apologize on Saturday after a “technical problem” led Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name to be “Mr. S – thole ”, as the company translated from Burmese into English in articles on its platform.

According to the New York Post, the mistake was noticed on the second day of Xi’s visit to the country to sign infrastructure-related agreements with Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi.

advertisement

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands before a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyidaw. Picture: AFP

This meant that Facebook users who translated headlines from local branches were treated with the latest news such as “Dinner honors president s-thole”.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was full of profanity when she reported her time at Xi.

Facebook’s system did not have the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping in its Burmese database, so the website could guess the translation, the company said in a statement.

media_cameraMyanmar’s army chief, Secretary General Min Aung Hlaing (L), spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his meeting. Image: AFP photo

Testing translations of similar words beginning with “xi” and “shi” produced the same “sh-thole” results, he added.

“We fixed a technical problem that resulted in incorrect translations of Burmese to English on Facebook,” said Facebook.

“That shouldn’t have happened, and we’re taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again.” We sincerely apologize for the offense this has caused. “

Media_cameraMyanmar protesters are holding a rally in Yangon to protest the reinstatement of a controversial China-backed mega-dam on the last day of Xi Jinping’s visit. Picture: AFP

It comes when Myanmar protesters hold a rally in Yangon to protest the reinstatement of a controversial Chinese-backed mega-dam on the last day of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Naypyidaw.

The demonstrators called for the “termination” of the Myitsone project of $ 3.6 billion ($ 5.23 billion).

The 6000-megawatt dam was suspended in 2011 for nationwide conviction.

This story was first published in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

Originally published as Facebook, Xi smeared with a bad name

,

advertisement