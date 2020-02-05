advertisement

It is the face of the man who leads the police to chase a village in Leicestershire after stealing jewelry from a house.

Jamie Shirley also threatened an elderly man as he fled from officers chasing him in Sileby last year.

31-year-old Church Hill Road, Mountsorrel, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court in November to one count of aggravated burglary, one for actual bodily harm and one for common assault following the l ‘last summer.

At around 3:00 p.m. on August 27, 2019, Shirley entered an address at Seagrave Road, Sileby. Once inside the property, he stole a set of car keys.

The occupants of the address were at the house at the time and struggled with Shirley to try to stop him.

Shirley dropped the keys and fled the property.

Shortly thereafter, he broke into another property on the same street and this time the occupant was absent.

He stole jewelry from the address, before leaving and running away to Sileby Memorial Park.

Officers who had been called to the areas following reports of the break and enters identified and chased Shirley.

As Shirley tried to avoid capture, he scaled the garden fences before entering another house on Haybrooke Road through an open patio door.

He grabbed the elderly resident and threatened the man as he sought a way to escape.

While trying to exit through the back door, he was confronted by the police and arrested.

Detective Constable James Clayton of the Complex Force Investigation Team was the investigating officer. He said: “Shirley is a serial offender who has thought nothing of the use of threats and violence against his victims.

“Although no one was seriously injured or required hospital treatment, I have no doubt that they would have been extremely frightened by their ordeal.

“I hope that the fact that Shirley has been brought to justice will allow the victims to move forward and put the events of that day behind them.”

He was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.

