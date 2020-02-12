It is the face of a potential bank robber who claimed to have a gun to scare staff.

Michael McCabe, 40, “brazenly” entered Barclays’ Evington Road, Leicester just after 4 p.m. on Monday, January 6.

He passed a note to the cashier and said, “Can you take care of it for me please.”

Written on the note was a request for cash, it read: “Give me all the money from the counter and no one needs to get hurt.”

He then held his hand in his pocket, which made the cashier suspect that he may have had a firearm.

The cashier first made it clear that she was counting notes, playing for time, and discreetly trying to get the attention of her manager nearby.

When that failed, she shouted out her manager’s name loudly and walked away.

The accused also walked away from the counter, but made no effort to exit and stood by the door while waiting for the police, who arrived quickly.

He would have been “cooperative everywhere”.

In an interview, McCabe made a full confession and apologized to the police.

Prosecuting Gary Short said: “He said he had” problems “and had to leave Leicester.

“He needed the money and thought the easiest way was to go to the bank.

“He accepted that the way he held his hand in his jacket made it look like he had a gun.”

After appearing in court on Monday, McCabe was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after recognizing a count of attempted theft.

Detective Constable Jack Thomas of the complex Leicestershire police investigative team said, “On the pretext that he had a gun, McCabe brazenly entered the bank and demanded money without thinking of the panic and distress it caused to people caught in the situation.

“I would like to congratulate the actions of the employee who quickly sounded the alarm and helped put an end to the incident quickly.”

