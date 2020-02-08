advertisement

These great photos from our archives will bring older readers back to the early years of Leicester’s oldest nightclub.

It was the heady days of dry ice, blond peroxide lipstick and black cherry.

And the place in question is the Fan Club, located in a place off the beaten track on Abbey Street, and still as strong today.

The Fan Club was born on April 4, 1986, in order to stop the exodus of hundreds of traveling music lovers to other more enlightened regions of the country.

Sue Grogan and her husband at the time, Barry, had organized their Mirage coach trips for alternative musical evenings across England. They sold tickets to the Silver Arcade and Place Saint-Martin.

The clubbers gathered in Helsinki, then headed out of the city to sites like the Leadmill in Sheffield, the Hacienda in Manchester and the Garage in Nottingham.

Sue and Barry decided to fill the void and took over Leah’s, in Abbey Street. They renamed it Fan Club, with Sue appointed licensee and manager and Barry becoming DJ.

When it first opened, it was a meeting place for young rockers, Goths, students and indie fans, while becoming the home after several hours of several local groups, such as The Hunters Club and Gaye Bikers On Acid.

