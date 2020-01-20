advertisement

This month’s fabulous collection of photographs from former Derbeian Jim Minall’s camera continues its trolley tour through the center of the old city in the mid-1960s.

Jim, a transportation enthusiast with a particular interest in trolleybuses, spent about a year between 1966 and 1967 taking hundreds of photographs of trolleybuses before they disappeared from the streets of Derby in September 1967.

In the first of the two parts, Jim focuses his attention on the journey from Place du Marché to St-Pierre Street to the Spot. Many photos show shops and businesses that have long since disappeared from our shopping streets.

Jim said, “These images show how much the center of Derby has changed. Although I now live in Lancashire, I still hold a subscription to Pride Park and I am regularly in Derby.

“Recently I was walking around the market place and it was hard to imagine that it was once a public transport hub in Derby for so many years.

“In some photos, next to the familiar long gone stores, there is also the sad sight of the ruins of the old meeting rooms, which might have been saved where they were but now have a second life as a canvas. wonderful background at the entrance to the tram village of Crich. “

