advertisement

These two fabulous vintage views were taken at the turn of the 20th century in Brighton Road, Crewton.

The image above is dominated by a substantial building called The Welcome. Unfortunately, it was no longer built by Mrs. Blews-Robotham on land between Wynton Avenue and Severn Street as a Methodist temperance establishment, offering soft drinks in the hopes of luring the worker away from the evils of the beverage.

advertisement

During the First World War, it was used to house young people working at Rolls-Royce.

And some readers have already suggested that it was also used as a base for the armed forces or Home Guard during the Second World War, some suggesting that it housed Italian prisoners of war.

Read more

Derby Nostalgia Stories and Photographs

The building was purchased by the education department of the borough council after the war and used in the 1950s and 1960s as an annex to the Brighton Road boys’ school (later Southgate), which was located about 200 yards along Brighton Road.

Readers will remember that the room behind the front bay was Mr. Massey’s science room, French was taught by Mr. Kirkman in the other front room, and there were three other classrooms upstairs.

At the rear of the building were the old stables which have been transformed into a gymnasium with stone floors and whitewashed walls.

Brighton Road, Crewton, at the junction of Allestree Street, on the left, and Burnaby Street at the turn of the 20th century

The second view, above, was taken around 1900 on the stretch of road between Beatty Street and Allestree Street, towards London Road.

The junction in the middle of the photo is with Allestree Street, on the left and Burnaby Street. The properties on the left side remain but are much changed in appearance, the ornate front garden walls and railings have long since disappeared.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The wall and the double front house at the corner of Burnaby Street was Crewton’s post office. The store and the wall were demolished and a three-story house development was built in their place.

We love the two young people in their vintage clothes looking towards the cameraman, which must have been a very strange sight in these years before the First World War.

.

advertisement