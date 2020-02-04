advertisement

These fascinating photos show an area of ​​Leicester city center before redevelopment in the 1980s.

This is St Martin before the area was the subject of a redevelopment project designed by Nicol Thomas Viner Barnwell, which was carried out in the mid-1980s.

Some photos have been taken and sent by a reader who is simply signed as “Jean de Humberstone”.

John recalled that he had taken the photos mainly due to the closure of Osborne’s popular pool hall, which had been one of his favorite haunts.

The image above is from the Mercury Archives and was taken around 1981.

It shows a number of stores that readers will remember well.

These include, from left to right, the exhibition halls of Connoisseurs Corner, The Gallery, precursor of the Granby Street City Gallery and, already on board, St Martin’s Records.

The corner of St Martin’s and Cank Street, Leicester, in the 80s

Another city store, bookseller, Edgar Bacus, is also visible, to the right of the row, on the side opposite the corner of Cank Street.

The view along Cank Street, Leicester, towards the old building of the National Westminster Bank, with the Osborne Pool Hall on the right

John’s photos show the corner of St Martin’s and Cank Street, above, the view along Cank Street towards the old National Westminster Bank building, above, with billiards to the right, above, the view towards the junction with Loseby Lane, with Berrys at the corner, below, and close-ups of The Gallery and Osborne’s, below.

The view towards the junction of St Martin with Loseby Lane, Leicester, with Berrys on the corner, in the 1980s

The entrance to Osborne’s snooker room at St Martin’s, Leicester, in the 1980s

The gallery of St Martin’s, Leicester, in the 80s

We wonder how many stores and businesses do you remember?

