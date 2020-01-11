advertisement

Taraji P. Henson begins her new year with a new business that will benefit all of our wig, weaving and braiding enthusiasts. The Empire actress is launching TPH from Taraji which will be released in Target this month. Beauty has been working on the line for over a decade and was inspired as a solution-based method. She shared with People, “Women think that just because you have your hair braided under a weave or wig, you don’t have to do anything else. But you have to take care of it. Its range, which includes 18 products, includes four products specifically for the scalp. She explained, “My scalp was not taken care of,” her attention to the scalp was because “no one was really paying attention to” that area of ​​her hair.

The products have been personally tested by Henson, but also by his famous friends, who were delighted with the quality of the products that made their scalp feel. These products are really what will distinguish the line from other legacy brands as well as celebrity hair care lines like Pattern (Tracee Ellis Ross line). Henson revealed, “I created applicators that deliver the product to your scalp. It is not compromised on your fingertips or wasted on your hair. “The shape of these applicators is also ideal for going under the wigs and between your braids.

The names of each product and the packaging were made by Taraji herself. You can say with cute names like TPH Glow Up Pure Scalp Oil Blend ($ 11.99, target.com) or TPH Ride Or Die Leave-In Conditioner ($ 9.99, target.com) or TPH Hot Commodity thermal protection spray ($ 13.99, target .com). She shared, “They are me, they are who I am. And when you read them, you think it’s my line. “The packaging is color coded and Henson explained,” Everything is color coded and we wanted themes. “

The line costs from $ 5 to $ 15 and Henson described it as “luxury at an affordable price”.

Beauties, are you going to buy the collection? Keep clicking to see the top 5 products we can’t wait to try.

