One of the first makeup brands that you may have tried as a teenager may have been Cover Girl. The brand of pharmacy is easily accessible, has a plethora of products and its price is fair so as not to break the brand. Whether it’s their foundation or their palette of eyeshadows or their mascara that everyone loves, it’s a must-have brand that even stars like Issa Rae love to wear.

Now, the brand is moving to the plate of clean beauty by launching a 100% vegan collection called “The Clean Fresh”. The Clean Fresh collection currently contains four products for your skin care and beauty needs. The products include a clean fresh skin moisturizing foundation ($ 11.99, ulta.com) which comes in 14 shades. If you’re looking for sparkle and shine, the Clean Fresh Refreshing Glow Stick ($ 10.99, ulta.com) has four shades of pink. Clean Fresh Cream Blush ($ 10.99, ulta.com) is available in four shades and contains the coveted hyaluronic acid, which will keep your skin looking plump and hydrated. Finally, known for her lipsticks, Cover Girl has a clean and fresh lip oil ($ 10.49, cvs.com) to give you high shine and just a hint of color.

When you think of clean beauty, you might immediately think that it will be expensive; however, everything is priced at $ 11.99 or less. You can buy the collection at Ulta Beauty and Amazon. Lip oil is available exclusively at CVS and everything is available now!

