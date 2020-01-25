advertisement

Substitute Sofiane Boufal put Southampton under pressure with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Boufal shot Danny Ings into the net in the 87th minute when Spurs kept a clean sheet and failed to win games for the first time since November.

After his late header, Spurs scored a 2-1 triumph over Norwich City on Wednesday. Son Heung-min scored in the 58th minute in the lower right corner.

Ings was unable to hit the target when the Saints increased pressure in the closing stages, but Boufal was not wrong when the striker set him up for his first goal for the club since a Boxing Day goal in 2017 against the same opponents.

After a hesitant start to the process, a goal for Spurs was excluded in the 28th minute, the inter-opponent Christian Eriksen was not in the squad, although he had traveled with the squad when an offside son could not avoid Giovani Lo Celso goal bound effort.

Angus Gunn made a brilliant parade with his left leg to stop Lucas Moura after a short break after five minutes.

However, Spurs would have taken the break if Japhet Tanganga Ings’ acrobatic performance hadn’t got off the line.

The visitor took the lead when Lo Celso’s coruscating run launched a counterattack that ended with the substitute for substitute Erik Lamela von Son in the lower right corner of Southampton.

Son narrowly missed the post before Ings curled up and saw that his appeal for a penalty was refused after the ball seemed to hit Tanganga’s arm.

An unmarked Ings was unable to score Nathan Redmond’s goal, but after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expropriated Serge Aurier, striker Boufal prepared to force a repeat.

What does it mean? Interruption of the February break

Tottenham would not have wished for a second game against Southampton before the Champions League round of 16 against RB Leipzig.

Spurs initially had a two-week break between the games against Manchester City and Aston Villa, but a repeat will spoil the game.

Hasenhuttl’s changes are paying off

It’s not often that Redmond is a right-back, but Ralph Hasenhüttl put him there when he loaded his team with attacking talent in the past 30 minutes. This decision undoubtedly paid off.

A quiet day for Fernandes

Fernandes got its first start since arriving with an 18-month loan from Benfica that included a purchase option. He only had 19 touches and made 10 passes before being replaced by Lamela.

What’s next?

Tottenham maintains Manchester City for a week on Sunday, and Southampton take on Premier League leader Liverpool the day before in Anfield.

