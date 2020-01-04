advertisement

Manchester United had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup, while defending champion Manchester City took the title with a 4-1 win over Port Vale.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s battered team failed to score for the first time in five years.

United, easily beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, struggled to regain momentum and face an unwanted repeat at Old Trafford in January.

Solskjaer defended the latest in a growing list of unconvincing shows and said, “I’m happy to be in the replay than to be able to go out. It’s a fair result that we’re both still in the cup.

“It’s a difficult place to come. They had chances. Sergio Romero made some great saves. He puts pressure on David de Gea and we want that. We want the best players in the world here.”

Solskjaer made seven changes to Molineux when the semi-finals of the League Cup against Manchester City are on Tuesday.

Disjointed United was beaten by the wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals last season and almost fell behind when Romero’s Matt Doherty’s volley was excellently rejected.

media_cameraOle Gunnar Solskjaer leaves the field after Manchester United’s tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium. Image: AP

Brandon Williams had declined a severe punishment appeal from VAR after the United left-back fell after a challenge with Leander Dendoncker.

Substitute United player Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar with his first touch, but Wolves almost won it in the closing moments when Raul Jimenez hit a post and Solskjær’s team took just two wins in the last five games.

City boss Pep Guardiola made seven changes at Etihad Stadium, but Oleksandr Zinchenko scored the first goal after 20 minutes against Vale.

Port Vale striker Tom Pope had mocked John Stones last year and claimed he would like to play against him after being overwhelmed by the City defender’s performance during a game in England.

And after Stones returned to City after a month of a thigh injury, the 34-year-old Pope was able to compensate for his social media mockery in the 35th minute with a fleeting header.

Sergio Aguero restored order when he brought City back into the lead with his 15th goal of the season three minutes before the break.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis sealed the win of Stones and Phil Foden in the 58th minute and the fourth in the 76th minute.

“We are in the next round after an incredible number of games. We played seriously. We had some problems in the first half, but it was better in the second half, ”said Guardiola.

media_cameraPhil Foden celebrates after the fourth goal from Manchester City against Port Vale at Etihad Stadium. Image: Getty Images

VILLA, BRIGHTON CRASH

Aston Villa and Brighton suffered embarrassing failures when the Premier League clubs paid the price for a number of team changes.

Villa is just above the relegation zone after a difficult first season and boss Dean Smith has prioritized this struggle for survival with nine changes in the 1-2 loss to Fulham.

Anthony Knockaert gave Fulham the lead with a curler in the 54th minute when the former Brighton striker scored his first goal since September.

Anwar El Ghazi equalized for Villa in the 63rd minute, but the second line-ups could not hold out as Harry Arter won with a 30-yard flash 16 minutes before the end.

“The game was won by two gates,” said Smith. “I don’t like losing in a competition, but everyone could see that it wasn’t high on our priority list because we injured three key players.”

Brighton suffered the same fate as Villa when Albion chief Graham Potter made seven changes to New Years Day draw against Chelsea and won Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Amex Stadium.

Adam Reach shot into the fourth round on Wednesday with a deflected long-range shot in the 65th minute.

Watford’s three-point draw against third-division side Tranmere was a three-goal advantage, while Newcastle were held 1-1 by League One players Rochdale.

Liverpool meet Merseyside rival Everton in Anfield on Sunday. Arsenal host Leeds on Monday.

