The sight of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who came on as substitutes at the end of the second half, brought Liverpool’s despair to the point in his FA Cup game against third-division opponents.

Even the two superstar strikers couldn’t stop the world from seeing the European and probably English champions slump in their most embarrassing result for years in a picturesque market town near the Welsh border.

Liverpool missed two goals and scored a 2-2 draw from Shrewsbury in an exciting fourth-round game between the clubs, which were 59 places apart in the English football pyramid.

In the end, with 16 points, you would not know which team is the Premier League leader.

“The 2-2 is the least deserved Shrewsbury,” said Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp, who had a badly weakened starting line-up with young players and youngsters.

media_cameraJason Cummings celebrates after Shrewsbury’s first goal

Klopp said his lineup for the replay will be even weaker as the Anfield game next month will take place in the middle of the first so-called “winter break” in the history of English football. Klopp vowed that the first team would take a break so that he could play the children.

It was an unforgettable night for Jason Cummings, who scored a penalty in the 65th minute to reduce Shrewsbury’s deficit, and then turned Liverpool’s defense upside down before equalizing in the 75th minute.

Liverpool prevailed in the 15th minute against Curtis Jones, the 18-year-old match winner against Everton in the third round, and looked comfortably through to matchday 16 when former Manchester United defender Donald Love accidentally flanked a cross for 2 turned into his own goal -0 a minute into the second half. No Premier League team has scored two goals in a game against Liverpool this season, and the Reds could have conceded more goals. Shrewsbury, who had won only one of his seven games in all competitions before, had to deal with Liverpool at times.

media_cameraManchester United’s Jesse Lingard makes light work of David Perkins of Tranmere Rovers.

Manchester United previously converted a possibly uncomfortable away game on a bad surface into an English FA Cup game by winning 6-0 against third-division side Tranmere in the fourth round to relieve pressure on coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City beat lower division opponents early Sunday and defeated 10-man Fulham 4-0 to defend the famous old trophy in the round of 16.

United chose an ideal time to claim the biggest win under Solskjaer in the past 13 months. Solskjaer was massively scrutinized this week after a two-pack Premier League loss to Liverpool and then Burnley.

Victory against a team in the relegation zone in League One has hardly solved United’s problems, but the manner of victory – United had a 5-0 lead at half-time after some relentless results – will encourage Solskjaer and the fans.

United’s central defender, Harry Maguire, set the tone for the game by carrying the ball up, cutting in, and hitting a violent – though slightly deflected – shot in the 10th minute from outside the box. It was Maguire’s first goal for United since moving from Leicester in the off-season.

media_cameraBernardo Silva celebrates the second goal of Manchester City with Riyad Mahrez.

Diego Dalot and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who scored the first goal in a competition after 366 days, took a 3-0 lead in just 16 minutes. Phil Jones and Anthony Martial added more goals before half-time.

Young striker Mason Greenwood converted a penalty in the 56th to score six, and Solskjaer took the opportunity to rest some of his key players, with Martial, Nemanja Matic and Maguire leaving early to save their legs before the second leg of the English League Cup quarter-final against City on Wednesday.

City led 3-1 from the first leg at Old Trafford and warmed up with a tie against Fulham after defender Tim Ream got a red card in the sixth minute after defeating Gabriel Jesus on the penalty area.

media_cameraGabriel Jesus scores Manchester City’s fourth goal against Fulham.

City scored after the goal from Ilkay Gundogan and a largely second-rate team dominated the game at Etihad Stadium. Despite monopolizing the possession of the ball and creating chance for chance, the defending champion scored only one goal in the 19th minute with Bernardo Silva before he was warned by a late double from Jesus.

With Silva’s goal from outside the region, City scored 100 goals in all competitions this season – the first team in the five best leagues in Europe to reach this milestone.

