advertisement

The first look for the upcoming “F9” has appeared, the latest film in the “Fast & Furious” series, just a few days before the full trailer is released on Friday.

In this teaser, Vin Diesel reveals that he is now a father who appears to be retired and looking after his little son Brian, who is named after the late Paul Walker.

“Things are changing now that I’m a father. I can’t live a quarter of a mile at a time,” Diesel’s Dom Toretto said in the clip. Michelle Rodriguez presents “Little Brian” with a cross chain as “protection for what’s to come.” ,

advertisement

Also read: ‘Bloodshot’: Vin Diesel gets his memory back, ready for revenge in New Bloody Trailer (video)

Justin Lin leads the ninth installment of the franchise that brings the entire crew back, including John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Rooker also joined the cast, and Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren return after appearing in the eighth film “The Fate of the Furious.”

Universal Pictures released the film after last year’s spinoff film “Hobbs and Shaw”. The studio has also released a first poster for the film, which you can see below with the new clip.

JUST IN: Your first look at # FAST9 with @VinDiesel & @MRodOfficial!

Full trailer falls this Friday, January 31st. @TheFastSaga # F9 pic.twitter.com/LwMiBZBsLy

– #FastFamily (@FastFamily) January 28, 2020

Here is your first poster for # FAST9 with @VinDiesel.

Watch the trailer on Friday, January 31st. @TheFastSaga # F9 pic.twitter.com/T6Nnb8JAab

– #FastFamily (@FastFamily) January 28, 2020

“F9” will open in cinemas on May 22, 2020.

10 Tough Guys babysitting kids in films, from “Kindergarten Cop” to “Playing with Fire” (photos)

From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Dwayne Johnson, action stars who wanted to take a break from intense action films have often turned to family-friendly comedies to reach a larger audience. However, if you have a third of your age and your size with a child in the main role, you have to wear a tutu or dance like a goofy and maybe fall in love with something slimy. Wrestler and action star John Cena is the last to create this linchpin with “Playing With Fire,” which will open this weekend. Here are some other examples of this genre of tough guys babysitting kids. Universal / Disney / Disney / Paramount

“Three men and a baby” (1987) – Tom Selleck One of the first films in this genre, “Three Men and a Baby”, was a box office hit in 1987 and raised $ 167 million domestically. Tom Selleck, Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg play a leading role in the comedy about three eligible bachelors looking after a baby. The film is directed by Leonard Nimoy and is a remake of a French film. It’s much more informed and realistic than how crazy and action-packed the genre would be. Buena Vista pictures

“Kindergarten Cop” (1990) – Arnold Schwarzenegger Kindergarten Cop wasn’t the first (or the last) silly comedy that Arnold Schwarzenegger would do, but in this he scolds a classroom full of toddlers, plays with a ferret and teaches children the basics of human anatomy. His line reading “It’s not a tumor!” is an underestimated candidate for one of his most memorable film quotes. Schwarzenegger would also soon after that star in the manic holiday comedy “Jingle All the Way”. Universal pictures

“Mr. Nanny” (1993) – Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan’s acting career didn’t exactly start, but with “Mr. Nanny” from 1993 began a series of film and television appearances that the wrestling legend had along with other WWF specials in the 1990s. In this film, some “home alone” shenanigans are combined while Hogan takes care of children, repeatedly trapping the house with trip wires or magnets to make him leave, and even nearly jarring him with one swipe. New Line Cinema

“Cop and a Half” (1993) – Burt Reynolds In the film directed by Henry Winkler, Burt Reynolds appeared in a buddy comedy in which the star is an 8-year-old boy played by Norman D. Golden II. He wants to learn to be a cop and makes a deal to join in after witnessing a crime. Reynolds drives him around while helping thwart bad boys by kicking them on the bar or throwing soccer balls and twinkies. Universal pictures

“The Pacifier” (2005) – Vin Diesel When Vin Diesel left the “The Chronicles of Riddick” till after leaving the “Fast & Furious” program, he turned to the Disney film “The Pacifier”, in which he was stuck changing diapers and to drive a minivan. Instead of putting on ammunition and rifles, a scene can be seen in which he equips himself with juice boxes and two child carriers at the front and back. Walt Disney pictures

“Are we already there?” (2005) – Ice Cubes Even one of the toughest rappers of all time looked after a few brutal kids in this 2005 comedy. Ice Cube goes on a trip with two children to impress their mother, with whom he meets, and discovers that they torture every man she brings home. Cube endures yellow paintwork and vomits all over the car before finally jumping off a moving train and getting into a fight with a reindeer. Images from Colombia

“The Game Plan” (2007) – The Rock In “The Game Plan”, Dwayne Johnson plays a football MVP who learns that he has a young daughter (Madison Pettis) who can control his life quickly, dress his bulldog in a tutu, and amaze his Super Bowl game ball. In one scene, Johnson has to film a commercial with a high lisp after being allergic to the cinnamon in his daughter’s cookies. If you thought he looked silly here, The Rock would wear a pair of wings and hockey pads three years later to play “Tooth Fairy”. Walt Disney pictures

“The Spy Next Door” (2010) – Jackie Chan Jackie Chan was in her fifties when he was shooting “The Spy Next Door”. His days of running up walls were over, replacing him with child-friendly spyware to cook breakfast, take out the trash, or help a little girl get into her pajamas. He even attacks Russian gangsters with frying pans and the pull-out flush hose at the sink. Lions gate

“Playing with Fire” (2019) – John Cena John Cena plays an elite fireman who hits his match when he needs to look after a family with three children after rescuing them from a burning building. Of course, the kids make a mess on the ward and shoot flare guns with a fire station or run across the room, causing a lot of Cena to fall on her back and frown in frustration. Paramount Pictures

“My Spy” (2020) – Dave Bautista This Dave Bautista comedy was released until early 2020 after it was scheduled to open last summer. Bautista plays a crazy CIA agent who has a 9-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman) blow her up and is forced to teach her how to be a spy. This includes lessons to look away from explosions, dodge ball games, snotty nosed punks on an ice rink, and Bautista’s desperate rescue of a pet fish. STXfilms

Previous slide

Next slide

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Vin Diesel have all played in similar family-friendly action comedies

From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Dwayne Johnson, action stars who wanted to take a break from intense action films have often turned to family-friendly comedies to reach a larger audience. However, if you’re starring a third of your age and your size with a child, you’ll have to wear a tutu or dance like a goofy and maybe fall in love with something slimy. Wrestler and action star John Cena is the last to open with “Playing With Fire” this weekend. Here are some other examples of this genre of tough guys babysitting kids.

advertisement