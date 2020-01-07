advertisement

The 22-year-old Dutchman’s deal had to be completed this year, and he was appointed as a possible contender for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if the six-time world champion, who is also out of contract at the end of the season, moves on. to Ferrari.

But Verstapen, the eight-time Grand Prix winner, has now handed his long-time future to Red Bull. The move follows a five-year contract signed by Charles Leclerch last month with Ferrari.

advertisement

I’m very proud and happy that @ redbullracing will stay in my house until 2023. We started this journey together, and they supported me from day one. I want to win @ redbull and @ HondaRacingF1, our goal is to fight for the World Championship together. The best is yet to come! #YesBoys pic.twitter.com/gal9QVTEFO:

– Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) on January 7, 2020

The coach, who finished third in the drivers’ championship last season, tweeted: “I’m very proud and happy that @ redbullracing will remain my home until 2023,” he said. We started this journey together, and they have supported me since day one. redbull and @ HondaRacingF1, our goal is to fight for the World Championship together. The best is yet to come. #YesBoys »:

Red Bull team manager Christian Horner said: “In keeping with the challenge of the 2021 regulation, changes in the continuity of the horizon are as important as possible.” Max proved how active he is with the team. He truly believes in the partnership we have established with our engine supplier Honda, and we are pleased to extend our relationship with him. ”

Max 🗣 “I’m really happy to extend my partnership with the team. I want to win @ RedBull, and our goal is, of course, to fight for the World Cup together.” #YesBoys pic.twitter.com/q96VwntD7o:

– Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) on ​​January 7, 2020

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement