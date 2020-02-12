advertisement

Sebastian Vettel believes Ferrari has taken a “step forward” after unveiling the team’s new car for the 2020 season with teammate Charles Leclerc.

The SF1000 – named after the Italian manufacturer who will take part in its 1000th Formula 1 World Championship race this year – was unveiled on Tuesday at the Romolo Valli Theater in Reggio Emilia.

Both drivers were present a season ago when they wanted to end Mercedes’ dominance. Ferrari has won the designer’s title 16 times, the last success was in 2008.

advertisement

READ ALSO | Hamilton and Mercedes resume contract negotiations at the beginning of the season

“We are all aware of the enormous responsibility that lies on our shoulders and we are clearly focused on the ultimate goal, victory,” said Louis Camilleri in an opening speech.

“I think we have the talent and the determination to meet those ambitions.”

The four-time world champion Vettel is impressed by the modifications made and says: “I like it [the car] a lot. You can really see the differences, especially when it comes to the packaging on the back of the car. Everything fits very well.”

When asked about his hopes for the upcoming campaign, the German replied: “It is impossible to predict, but as we can see, many hours went into the car. I think it is progress, I hope it will feel like this, when I drive the car. “

READ ALSO |

Indonesia is slowing down the scene of the Formula E race



Leclerc impressed in his debut season with the team in 2019 with two race victories and finished fourth in the drivers’ championship, one place ahead of the more experienced Vettel.

He said: “The approach is a bit different, now I know the team, I know the car more or less, obviously it is a new car this year, but it is an improvement on last year car, we worked together to make it better to do and prepare it better for this year.

“It’s a big challenge and I can’t wait to drive the car.”

Soon, the Ferrari couple will also have the chance to get behind the wheel, as the pre-season tests will start in Barcelona next Wednesday.

advertisement