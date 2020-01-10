advertisement

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton pledged $ 500,000 to help Bushfire in Australia.

The six-time world champion is passionate about environmental and animal welfare issues and has been highlighting the work of emergency services and charities to combat devastation on his social media channels in recent days.

“It breaks my heart to see the devastation that Australian bushfires are inflicting on people and animals across the country,” Hamilton wrote on Twitter.

advertisement

“I pledged $ 500,000 to help the animals, wildlife volunteers, and the rural fire department. You can donate if you are able to and not yet.”

It breaks my heart to see the devastation that Australian bushfires are inflicting on people and animals across the country. I promise $ 500,000 to support animals, wildlife volunteers, and the rural fire department. If you are able and not yet, you can also donate. pic.twitter.com/DXjScK5Oqq

– Lewis Hamilton (@ Lewis Hamilton), January 9, 2020

If you want to donate to Bushfire Relief, there are many charities that ask for donations.

The devastating fires have set fire to more than 10.3 million hectares of land since September, causing the deaths of 27 people.

A study estimates that a billion animals have now been killed or injured.

Hamilton added on Instagram: “I am lucky enough to visit Australia often and I know firsthand how beautiful the country is.

“Keep fighting Australia. I have spent some time talking to people in Australia who are the focus and I am full of admiration for everything they do. “

media_cameraLewis Hamilton became F1 champion in 2019.

Hamilton’s contributions did not specify whether his large donation was made in US dollars or Australian dollars.

An auction for the baggy green cap by cricket player Shane Warne raised over £ 500,000 for the Bushfire Relief Fund.

“Many thanks to everyone who submitted a bid and a big thank you to the successful bidder. You blew me away with your generosity, and it far exceeded my expectations, ”Warne wrote on Twitter.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a bid and a big thank you / congratulations to the successful bidder – you blew me away with your generosity and it far exceeded my expectations! The money goes straight to the Bushfire Red Cross appeal. Thank you, thank you, thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs

– Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Daniel Ricciardo, Australia’s only F1 driver, has also contributed to the relief efforts and asked people to donate their best to charity.

The Renault driver also plans to auction off a signed racing suit that he will wear at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, March 15.

Originally published in Sky Sports and republished with permission.

Originally published as Hamilton’s mammoth bush fire donation

advertisement