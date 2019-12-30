advertisement

The fans reacted strongly after six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was overlooked as a knight despite his athletic performance.

While Hamilton had already received an MBE (member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his first world title, fans hoped for a higher award for his athletic performance.

Since then, Bradley Wiggins, Mo Farah, Andy Murray and Alastair Cook have been knighted for services to sports while still active.

The bigger boost came, however, when four English cricketers were honored with Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler after their World Cup victory, while coach Trevor Bayliss was named OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British) and captain Eoin Morgan has been named CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).

But even though he’s dominated Formula One for more than a decade and is just one world title from Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles, fans have been baffled that Hamilton hasn’t received any higher awards.

So far, three F1 drivers have been knighted – Sir Stirling Moss, who never won a world title, triple champion Sir Jackie Stewart and triple Australian champion Sir Jack Brabham.

All three were honored after retiring, but it didn’t stop fans from reacting furiously as Hamilton approached several F1 records.

media_cameraLewis Hamilton proudly poses with the flag of Great Britain.

The question was raised whether Hamilton lives in Monaco and avoids taxes. However, the rumor was exposed when Peter Hain, who sits in the all-party faction for Formula 1, found Hamilton to be one of the country’s 5,000 largest taxpayers because of his work with the Mercedes team.

Hain called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter to justify the decision.

Motorsport UK chairman David Richards has also urged Hamilton to receive higher honors after taking office.

The 34-year-old grew up on a city council and remains the only black driver in F1.

“I can’t think of anyone who deserves this recognition more than Lewis,” said Richards. “It would be a big oversight if this wasn’t recognized in the New Year’s awards.

“Lewis is far more remarkable because he doesn’t come from a privileged environment. He and his father worked incredibly hard to get up the steps of the ladder by karting. It was a hard graft that hadn’t been given to him on a plate. You have made great sacrifices and that makes his performance even more extraordinary.

“He is a role model for underprivileged children in the UK to show them that anything is possible.”

media_cameraMercedes driver Lewis Hamilton seems to be enjoying the ride.

In November, football legend Gary Lineker Hamilton also supported a knighthood.

It’s really extraordinary that he hasn’t been knighted yet, especially considering some of those who have been honored in sports. @ Lewis Hamilton is arguably our best athlete ever. https://t.co/oGrkOD8HBa

– Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker), November 5, 2019

The reaction from the racing world was quick: Many fans and experts put a strain on the snub.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill argued not to honor Hamilton and missed the six-time world champion’s contribution to the nation.

Joe, that sparked an enormous debate. However, I wonder if Lewis is actually screaming. I suspect he is calmly content with himself at the moment, sucking on a Havana and talking to Napoleon III, who is considering when to start training for title 7. # F1

– Damon Hill (@ HillF1) December 28, 2019

I’m afraid that motorsport is seen as a privileged sport. It can even be considered anti-social sport by many. Still, I think they are wrong and miss the @LewisHamilton post, and the sport has done for GB Plc worldwide for many years. # f1 #lewishamilton #honourslist

– Damon Hill (@ HillF1) December 28, 2019

Yes, I like to use brackets. Deal with it.

IMHO, if you recognize athletic achievements – two of the four cricket World Cup winners have higher ranks than MBE – then Hamilton has a lot to do in this regard.

– Chris Medland (@ ChrisMedlandF1) December 27, 2019

I’m not entirely sure what Lewis Hamilton still needs to do to gain knighthood, but it’s damn annoying to me that one of the greatest athletes we’ve ever produced has to do anything else. #honourslist

– Dougie Brimson (@dougiebrimson) December 28, 2019

Surely the entire @ ECB_cricket team deserves an award in the New Years Honors List, not just 4 players? You won a world championship! And how was @ Lewis Hamilton not knighted? 6 world championships and he has only one MBE. Seriously??

– Sid Mallya (@sidmallya) December 28, 2019

As for Hamilton, he said that it doesn’t concern him too much.

“I don’t really like thinking about it too much. Just the fact that people mentioned it was an honor, but it wasn’t something I’ve followed in my life,” he said during the Brazilian Grand Prix ,

Originally published as an incomprehensible snub for the F1 legend

