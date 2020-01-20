advertisement

A live shot for MSNBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez went sideways on Monday when a Heckler blasted him with profanity at a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia.

“You are a bunch of damned liars, you liars!” Shouted a bearded man who reminds of a lean mall, in the background when Gutierrez logged off.

MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson quickly apologized for the “background noise” the audience heard.

The Washington Examiner took a look at the short break that you can read below:

“You liar, you liar!”

– Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 20, 2020

Thousands are expected to appear on Monday for an annual arms rights rally in the capital of Virginia, which has more weight than usual this year. State legislature proposes several weapons control measures. The event typically attracts hundreds of attendees each year, according to NBC News.

President Trump seemed to be keeping an eye on Monday’s rally and tweeted, “The Virginia Commonwealth Democratic Party is working hard to curtail your rights to the second change. This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020! “

The Great Commonwealth of Virginia Democratic Party is working hard to remove your rights from the second change. This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

According to Fox News, attendees recited the second additional article together, while some walked around with guns and lives from Guns Save Lives.

