Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev will lose at least three months after surgery to repair an artery and ankle sprains that broke during Friday’s 5-4 win over New Jersey.

The 25-year-old striker is expected to make a full recovery. “A more precise timeline for his return will be provided in three months,” the team said in a statement Saturday.

Mikheyev was accidentally cut off the Devils edge ahead of Jesper Bratt midway through the third period. He was attending the show when Bratt lost his balance, causing his foot to fly high in the air and come into contact with Mikheyev’s arm.

“It was clearly scary out there, seeing that lot of blood,” Toronto captain John Tavares told ESPN. “Obviously, a guy we cared deeply about was having a great night and playing extremely hard for us, so the thoughts are with him.”

Mikheyev scored his eighth goal of the season before the injury. He also has 15 assists for 23 points in 39 games.

