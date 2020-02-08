advertisement

KAMPALA – We learn more about the multiple explosions on Saturday evening in Kisaasi a few kilometers from the city center.

Joanita Namukwaya had just left a fitness center around 9:00 p.m. when a possible gas explosion on Saturday destroyed buildings – destroying property.

Namukwaya says she has seen large fires before, but nothing like massive explosions on Saturday night.

“Whenever this happened, it looked like an Alshabab bomb in the movies,” she said.

“There is a small retail store of PET gas cans that caught fire on the road to Ssebagala. The cylinders explode one at a time. Enju yona yasya. We don’t know if people survived, ”wrote another eyewitness.

“It was serious … a house burned to the ground … we all ran out of our houses,” wrote another.

Residents say that following the explosion, Umeme cut power to Kisaasi, Kyanja and the surrounding area to protect it from further damage.

Gas explosion in Kisaasi: police speak out

News footage and a video on social media showed firefighters arriving at the scene.

Kampala deputy metropolitan police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the property had been destroyed, but no deaths have been confirmed to date.

He said that the police firefighter was on the scene to put out the fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the house had a lot of gas cylinders and that each detached itself one at a time by making several explosions.

“Our officers are currently on the scene of the firefighting in the hope of extinguishing it soon,” he said, adding that “you will be informed of the situation accordingly.”

