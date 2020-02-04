advertisement

It is the time of year when every injury report raises an eyebrow.

D’Angelo Russell, who is not on the Golden State lineup in Washington on Monday?

Hmmm.

Tristan Thompson, who was injured by the Cleveland Cavaliers for playing New York that night?

Interesting.

That’s because it’s the week of the NBA trading period when teams have to be careful about the health of the players they may be dealing with.

The deadline ends on Thursday at 3 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. It now arrives quickly as soon as the NBA has moved it from its long-standing place in the calendar after the All-Star break to the current place the week before. It allows traded players to take advantage of the break to get used to a new situation, rather than returning to a team that could keep them busy a few days later.

Russell could make this adjustment. It has been seen as a trading opportunity since the Warriors in Brooklyn acquired it in July as part of the sign-and-trade transaction that Kevin Durant sent across the country. He is a point guard who has had his first all-star season, has been under contract for a few years and is playing on a forecourt where the Warriors will eventually have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson again.

So it was no surprise when it was announced on Monday that Russell would not be playing. The exhausted warriors, like everyone else, know how quickly injuries and things are destroyed.

They hadn’t traded with coach Steve Kerr during the season until they exchanged Willie Cauley-Stein for Dallas last month. The rush remains with Russell, which leads to Kerr having conversations with his players that he had never thought of.

“It obviously feels different this year because of the circumstances we are in,” Kerr told reporters in Washington. “Definitely different circumstances, so as a coach I have to go into what this means for our team and for individual players.”

A former Kerr player, the NBA Finals MVP from his first season, may be commercially available. Andre Iguodala is still on the list of Memphis Grizzlies who haven’t played him this season.

The Grizzlies made a deadline deal last year that had a massive impact on the championship hunt when they moved Marc Gasol to Toronto. It became the starting center for their first NBA title team.

It is unclear whether there will be any major changes in February after almost half of the league’s players changed teams in the summer. But without a clear favorite like the Warriors of the past few years, more teams who think they are rivals could be tempted to make a deal.

A player like Tristan Thompson with experience in the NBA final, who is now a veteran in a losing team that campaigns for youth, is the type of player teams could call. And a team like the New York Knicks, which has a number of short-term veterans who are in the last place in the table, may have a reason to take action before Thursday.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the lineup.

FLYING IN FEBRUARY

The difficult four-game week in Portland includes games in Denver and Utah, two of the best in the West.

It’s a good thing that the Trail Blazers have the hottest player in basketball to take them there.

Damian Lillard set a 3-0 record in Portland last week with an average of 45 points and 11 assists. He finished that stretch with 51 points and 12 assists against jazz on Saturday, giving him three 50-point games in his last six games.

Lillard has scored at least six three-point points in six games in a row, setting an NBA record. He has been the Western Conference player of the week for the past two weeks.

The All-Star Guardian insists that he doesn’t do it alone. The blazers have won four times in a row to take last place in the playoffs in the west in just a few games.

“Of course, everyone will look at the crazy numbers and what I’m doing because it’s a story, but you won’t win a 50 point game,” said Lillard. “We score 130 points.

“So I think outsiders may be missing it, but we’re watching movies and talking and knowing what’s going on with our team, and we just have to keep going.”

GAMES WATCHING THIS WEEK

Milwaukee in New Orleans, Tuesday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson, there shouldn’t be as much sportiness in one place until the Olympic Games.

Portland in Denver, Tuesday. Lillard only needs 45 points and 10 assists to achieve his average of the last six games.

Golden State in Brooklyn, Wednesday. Will DÁngelo Russell play in the arena where he became an all-star?

Indiana in Toronto, Wednesday. Opening a home-and-home series for a few tough Eastern Conference teams.

Houston at Lakers, Thursday. Local stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are playing in Los Angeles for the first time since Kobe Bryant’s death.

