Brand new “state of the art” video surveillance cameras have been installed in four cities in Derbyshire to help fight crime.

According to Amber Valley Borough Council, the new eyeball cameras have powerful zoom functions that allow them to cover a “remarkably large area”.

They are currently installed in Alfreton, Belper, Heanor and Ripley.

A spokesperson for the council said: “They are providing high resolution images to a 24/7 monitored control room. There is a new camera in each city as part of this first phase.”

The cameras are also redeployable, allowing the authorities to move them according to changes in infrastructure or the nature of local crime.

One of the cameras has been installed in downtown Ripley

Councilor Ben Bellamy, a member of the cabinet for community safety, said: “This increase in video surveillance cameras was carried out following comments we received from residents of the borough, and was delivered as promised.

“Anyone who is thinking of committing a crime or engaging in anti-social behavior in our borough should think again.

“In the second phase, we will consider expanding the video surveillance network in partnership with parish councils, to provide more peace of mind to residents of all communities and additional support to the police in the pursuit criminal acts. “

