In January, five closure orders went to Irish food companies.

Evidence of rodent activity, a heavy buildup of frozen blood and a heavy buildup of dirt and debris were one of the reasons for issuing 11 five-lock orders to food companies in Ireland last month.

Enforcement titles have been served due to violations of food safety legislation in accordance with the FSAI Act of 1998 and EU Regulations (Official Control of Foods) of 2010.

Five locking orders were served under the 1998 FSAI Act:

The exchange office, 1 Ballybricken, Waterford City, Waterford

The African Shop / Costello Stores (retailer), 87 Shandon Street, Cork

Mr. Kebab (take away), 99 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City, Cork

T / A Londis (Retailer) (Enclosed area: Outbuildings with walk-in cold storage, walk-in freezer, and 3 storage areas), New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth

Oriental town and noodle house (restaurant / café), Keen Market, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, Laois

The FSAI also released details of a closure order delivered in October 2019 under the Official Control of Foods Regulation. An appeal against the closure order was lodged with the district court, which was subsequently withdrawn. The locking order was delivered on:

Camden Rotisserie (Restaurant – Café), 37 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2

Other reasons for the enforcement orders in January included dirt and grease accumulation on devices such as microwaves, canopies and hot food containers, as well as the lack of adequate pest control.

Dr. Pamela Byrne, Managing Director of FSAI, commented in her comments on the need for food companies to maintain proper hygiene standards in the interest of public health.

“Enforcement regulations in the first month of the year have shown that inadequate hygiene practices continue to expose consumers to an unnecessary risk of disease,” she said.

“If you are a food business owner, it is your responsibility to comply with the law and implement adequate food safety and hygiene standards as a core part of your business. Food legislation is primarily designed to protect consumers from a variety of threats such as pests, infestation and food contamination dangerous bacteria.

“There is no justification for a food company not fully implementing all applicable food regulations. It is completely unacceptable that there are still some food companies that do not have the right food safety management systems in place to ensure the food they serve serve your customers are safe to eat. “

Details of the food companies served with enforcement orders are published on the FSAI website.

