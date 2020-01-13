advertisement

Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford on Sunday night, during extreme weather conditions. (Submitted)

Extreme winter weather closes Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope

Drive BC tells drivers that crews are working hard to reopen the highway

Highway 1 was closed between Chilliwack and Hope on Sunday night due to extreme winter conditions.

# BCHwy1 – Closed in both directions due to extreme winter conditions between #Chilliwack and #HopeBC. Avoid all unnecessary travel if possible. Major delays and congestion within the corridor. Exercise caution and watch out for emergency vehicles and crews. #FraserValley #BCStorm

– Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

The highway is closed in both directions and Drive BC is urging drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel if possible.

They add that there will be major delays and congestion within the corridor. The Fraser Valley was hit by an Arctic flow along with up to 25cm of snow in some areas, causing bloated snow across many roads and highways.

The freeway closure is between the exit from Bridal Falls (Hwy. 9) and the exit from Highway 1 to Hope.

Highway 1 is also patchy between Chilliwack and Abbotsford, with conditions on and off white. One reader sent in a video of the conditions from Sunday night.

