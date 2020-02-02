advertisement

A cold front swept through Southern California on Sunday, February 2, leaving a lot of cool air behind, which in the first half of the week offered the conditions for below-average temperatures and high winds in the region with icy conditions and temperatures predicted in some places.

VERY dangerous driving conditions on the I-5 corridor and other roads tonight! Smooth roads with black ice possible due to the cold. Also wind chills near ZERO due to cold + strong winds. BE PREPARED or postpone travel plans! #LAweather #CAwx #SoCal @RICKatFOX photo pic.twitter.com/8N7ITnSU57

– NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles), February 3, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, Monday’s peaks will be up to 25 degrees cooler than weekend parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside.

Temperatures were expected to drop from a maximum of 67 degrees on Sunday to a maximum of 62 degrees on Monday near LAX and from 68 to 65 degrees at John Wayne Airport. The highs reached 73 degrees on Sunday in Ontario and 75 degrees in Riverside, but were only forecast to 58 and 57 degrees on Monday.

Here the temperatures drop in 2 days from the upper 80s (Saturday) in some places to about 60 (Monday) in the same places. But that’s not as big as the change in the Great Plains – Goodland, Kansas, which has reached at least 79 today, but Monday’s high will only be 28! #cawx #kswx

– NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego), February 2, 2020

The lows in the Santa Monica Mountains were projected to drop to near or below 32 degrees on Monday. Similar conditions were forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley, which triggered a frost watch for these two nights in these areas. Antelope Valley communities will experience a more severe frost warning in the first half of the week and may experience the coldest nights they have had so far this year.

In addition to the wind, it will be MUCH colder this evening until mid-week. Lows in the low 30s for many areas tonight and colder Monday and Tuesday evenings. Frozen for indoor use !! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/qmVMOLJZEa

– NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles), February 3, 2020

The return of extreme gusts accompanied the beginning of the dramatic cooling trend in southern California, and a warning of strong winds was heard for most of the region from 12:00 p.m. Monday. Winds in parts of Los Angeles County were expected to reach speeds between 60 and 70 mph and peak between 80 and 90 mph near Corridor I-5 and Whitaker Peak.

It will be WINDY tonight in early Monday! Harmful gusts of wind between 50 and 70 mph in most areas, with occasional gusts between 80 and 90 mph near the Grapevine and in the Santa Ynez Range. #SoCal #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/VkGRyPzHGR

– NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles), February 3, 2020

Winds were expected to blow through the foothills of Riverside and San Bernardino at speeds of up to 100 km / h. At the beginning of the week, strong gusts should lash over the Santa Ana Mountains and the coastal slopes of Orange County.

These conditions were expected to drive sand and particle clouds through parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, which could significantly reduce road visibility and pose a health risk to certain sensitive groups, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. In these areas, a dust warning applies until Tuesday morning.

WINDBLOWN DUST ADVISORY: Valid until Tuesday morning, February 4th. Strong winds in the region can lead to unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in the counties #Riverside and #SanBernardino: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX pic.twitter.com/kvZNfbpHY5

– South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) February 2, 2020

The wind should get weaker on Wednesday evening. After that, most of Southern California should experience a warming trend starting Thursday.

